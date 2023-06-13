By Lunga Simelane
13 Jun 2023
Politics

Magashule’s expulsion a ‘positive moment’ for ANC, but ‘not without implications’

Magashule's reported fallout with Zuma is another blow to the RET faction.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen outside Bloemfontein High Court during his pre-trial on 23 September 2022, in Bloemfontein. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Ace Magashule messed with the ANC and found out the hard way that the party’s disciplinary process is merciless. Political experts were not surprised that Magashule was bulleted by the party yesterday. It’s the end of the former Free State premier’s political career, at least with the ruling party. Political analyst Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast said: “I saw it coming. I’m not taken aback by the turn of events.” ALSO READ: Ace Magashule booted from ANC It was interesting that last Friday there was an announcement of the proclamation of the president to support the investigation of the Special Investigating Unit,...

