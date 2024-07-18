Malema calls VBS scandal ‘sponsored propaganda’, says ‘Phala Phala is not dead’

“We voted together with the DA with Phala Phala, even when there was a VBS story,” says Malema.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema gave his assessment of the government of national unity (GNU) while awaiting the opening of parliament.

He was speaking as part of the Progressive Caucus during a media briefing on how they would conduct themselves during the seventh parliament.

Chaired by EFF’s Floyd Shivambu, leaders of United African Transformation, the African Transformation Movement and the MK Party joined them in fielding questions about the burning issues created by the GNU’s formation.

‘We voted together with the DA’

The Progressive Caucus was formed in response to what they perceived as the ANC’s betrayal of the liberation movement by forming an alliance with “neo-liberal” parties.

The EFF leader stated his belief that Ramaphosa pushed for the GNU in exchange for the DA agreeing not to reopen the Phala Phala report, while also using the VBS scandal to redirect attention.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s over Helen Zille’s dead body you will find Zuma under the same roof with a traitor’ − MK party

Noting how the DA’s tune had changed, despite the VBS issue existing since 2018, Malema said, “We voted together with the DA with Phala Phala, even when there was a VBS story.”

On the leaked Tshifhiwa Matodzi affidavit, Malema called it “sponsored propaganda aimed at defocusing the EFF”.

He added that “Phala Phala is not dead”, and threatened to push for a new investigative panel to be established.

“GNU will not last long”

Citing insurmountable ideological differences, Malema predicted that the GNU would last a year at best.

If unrest within the parties did not bring it to an end, he said that the next ANC conference would end Ramaphosa’s vision by having him removed.

He accused the GNU members of parliament of putting “preference of blue lights over the people of the country” and saying they had to “eat on the way out” as they would not be returning for the next parliament.

ALSO READ: Lesufi’s Cabinet: These are your new MECs for Gauteng

Malema was encouraged by the actions of the ANC in Gauteng in rejecting the DA, saying they would work with the party to set an example of what can be achieved by an ANC-EFF alliance.

“Nobody won the election. This story that the electorate said we must all work together is a fiction,” said Malema

Referendum on land

MK Party’s Dr John Hlophe was adamant that calls for a referendum on the expropriation of land would not be met by the ANC.

He said the president had the necessary legislation to hold such a vote, but said the numbers would not favour Ramaphosa.

Hlophe added that the GNU lacked political legitimacy and agreed with CIC’s assessment of their lifespan.

Regardless of what happens in the coming month, Hlophe stressed the Progressive Party would continue to grow as a force.

WATCH: The Progressive Caucus answers questions before the opening of parliament