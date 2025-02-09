Top 10 stories of the day: Ndlozi breaks his silence | Trapped illegal miners | Dricus UFC victory

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has revealed he was suspended by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), while illegal miners are trapped at a disused mine in Johannesburg.

Additionally, Sean Strickland’s long-running beef with Dricus Du Plessis came to a brutal end at UFC 312.

News Today: 9 February 2025

‘I’m not an informant’: Ndlozi confirms he was suspended by EFF, denies betrayal claims

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema with former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Simphiwe Nkwali

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has confirmed that his absence from the party’s national leadership elective conference in December was due to his suspension.

Ndlozi’s future within the EFF has been a topic of intense speculation after the party’s former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, defected to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in August last year.

Trapped illegal miners crying for help at Roodepoort mine shaft, rescue efforts ongoing

Emergency teams at the Rand Lease Mine in Florida, Roodepoort. Picture: X / @PublicSafetyMMC

Rescue operations are underway at the Rand Lease Mine shaft in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, to save illegal miners trapped underground.

Emergency teams, including City of Joburg’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the South African Police Service (Saps) Search and Rescue Unit, and Mine Rescue Services (MRS), were deployed to the disused mine in Florida on Saturday after the desperate cries of trapped zama zamas were heard echoing from the shaft.

DNA tests may be needed to identify SANDF troops killed in DRC, bodies could be in Uganda until Tuesday

Members of the SANDF watch bombs being dropped during a demonstration in the Northern Cape, 9 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As the bodies of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are on their way home, there are concerns that some may be in such a bad state they will need DNA tests to identify them.

The troops died during recent fighting between the Congolese army, backed by soldiers from SA as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, and M23 rebel fighters in the East of that country.

Fisherman found with no hands or stomach after suspected crocodile attack in Limpopo

Picture for illustration purposes: iStock

Police in Limpopo have called on residents to be careful where they swim after a man was killed while fishing in a crocodile-infested river.

Officers in Maleboho were informed of a drowning and possible crocodile attack at Mogalakwena River in Arrie Village last Friday morning.

Strickland beaten ‘fair and square’ as Dricus says he wants Chimaev next

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis celebrates his victory over Sean Strickland of the US after their men’s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

After his clinical title defence in Sydney on Sunday, South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis had no doubt as to who he wants to fight next in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight division.

Du Plessis outclassed American Sean Strickland for 25 minutes to retain his title at UFC312 in Sydney on Sunday.

