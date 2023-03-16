Daily news update: Malema on EFF shutdown, petrol price hike, and Mkhwebane testifies

Citizen Reporter

National shutdown: Malema confronts ‘self-appointed white overseers of black skin’

EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo: Jacques Nelles

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addressed South Africa on Tuesday regarding the planned national shutdown scheduled for 20 March.

Malema referenced Marikana and apartheid, stating that the EFF is “ready for anything”.

In terms of logistics, Malema said there is no starting point for the national shutdown.

Less severe petrol price hike expected in April, diesel dropping

Motorists can expected another hefty petrol price increase in April. Photo: Neil McCartney

A smaller than expected petrol price increase is awaiting motorists in April, with the owners of diesel vehicles set to benefit from a drop in prices.

Last week, preliminary data by the Central Energy Fund pointed to an uptake of 43 cents a litre for 93 unleaded and 42 cents for 95 unleaded, while diesel had been reported as heading for a scant one cent a litre drop.

According to the newest data projections though, a weaker international oil price has offset the rand deteriorating well past R18 against the US dollar.

‘No one called me’: Mkhwebane says she found out about her suspension on TV

Suspended Public Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the inquiry into her fitness to hold office at Parliament in Cape Town on 2 November 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she wasn’t personally informed about her suspension and heard the news through the media.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 June 2022, a day after the Public Protector’s office confirmed its investigation into the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Ramaphosa’s decision came ahead of the start of the Section 194 Inquiry on 11 July.

Lindiwe Sisulu has ‘lucrative offers’ after Ramaphosa’s axing

Lindiwe Sisulu is no longer a Cabinet minister after she was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Alon Skuy/Gallo Images

Following reports that former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu intends to resign as a member of parliament, her advisor has told The Citizen she has a packed agenda for her future including receiving lucrative local and international offers.

According to reports, Sisulu was due to submit her resignation to the office of the African National Congress (ANC) chief whip in the National Assembly, Pemmy Majodina, on Monday.

Majodina said Sisulu had informed her she should not be redeployed anywhere after her axing by Ramaphosa.

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana appoints new MECs in Cabinet shake-up

The newly appointed Free State provincial executive council led by Premier Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Free State provincial government/Facebook

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana on Tuesday announced changes to the provincial executive council in a wide-ranging Cabinet reshuffle.

This follows Dukwana’s election last month in the provincial legislature as the Free State’s premier.

He took over from Sisi Ntombela, who was recalled by the African National Congress (ANC) after she lost the chairperson position of the ANC in the province to Dukwana in January, at the party’s elective conference.

Wits management agree to mediation with protesting students

The students have been protesting since last week at Wits University. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Wits University’s management have agreed to enter into mediation with the campus Student Representative Council (SRC) amid ongoing protests.

The university said the mediation follows last week’s meetings with student leaders after they called a ceasefire at the higher education institution.

Wits students have been protesting for over two weeks, demanding the university allow students owing R150 000 or less to register for the 2023 academic year, including access to affordable accommodation.

RHODurban – Is Nonku trying to dethrone Annie as this season’s villain?

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ cast member Nonku Williams | Picture: Supplied

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) felt like a fever dream of sorts because very little made sense. The episode ended with fight after fight breaking out amongst the cast with the motive for some of these fights remaining unclear.

Titled ‘Let Us Pray’ the episode opened with the two cliques meeting at their respective Queen Bees’ homes to pray ahead of the group trip to The Drakensberg.

Mokotjo and Vilakazi bringing positive impact at Sekhukhune

Sibusiso Vilakazi turning out for his new team Sekhukhune United on Friday. Photo: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Having the experience of Kamohelo Mokotjo and Sibusiso Vilakazi has been a positive impact for Sekhukhune United, this is according to coach Brandon Truter.

Mokotjo joined Babina Noko in January from Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Cincinnati, while Vilakazi recently signed with Sekhukhune after parting ways with TS Galaxy.

