Start Ramaphosa’s impeachment process on Tuesday, say opposition parties

Citizen Reporter

The Forum of all Opposition Political Parties are calling for President Cyril Ramphosa’s head to roll on Tuesday, when Parliament is expected to convene.

The forum, which consists of 10 opposition parties said not voting to impeach Ramaphosa on Tuesday “is not sensible and will not pass the rationality test.”

The parties had their 4th meeting on Friday in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

This follows the meetings held on 3, 10 and 17 August 2022 to deliberate on measures that opposition political parties should undertake to hold the president accountable.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s demise likely to scupper state capture crackdown

The meeting noted that the Section 89 Panel Report found that there is prima facie evidence for serious misconduct and gross violation of the Constitution by Mr Ramaphosa.

“This finding by the Independent Panel is what the rules of Parliament require for the Impeachment Committee to be set up,” said a statement from the forum.

“The sitting on the 6th of December must ensure that indeed a resolution to set up the Impeachment Committee is taken.”

‘Voting against the Section 89 Independent Panel’s recommendations will be a violation of Parliament’s constitutional obligation to hold the executive accountable, and previous rulings of the Constitutional Court have condemned Parliament’s lack of oversight and vigilance over the executive,” said the parties in the joint statement.

Who are the Forum of all Opposition Political Parties?

The Forum of Opposition Political Parties is comprised of the Democratic Alliance (DA); Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP); African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP); United Democratic Movement (UDM); National Freedom Party (NFP); African Transformation Movement (ATM); African Independent Congress (AIC), Congress of the People (COPE); Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and mostly recently the Freedom Front Plus (FF).

ALSO WATCH: Ramaphosa impeachment? Bring on the memes

What is the plan for Tuesday?

The DA in its capacity as the official leader of the opposition, will table a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa on the basis of the prima facie evidence that he committed serious violations of the Constitution and laws of the Republic.

If the DA, which is the 2nd largest political party in parliament, is unable to table the motion of no confidence, then the Economic Freedom Fighters, which is the 3rd largest political party in parliament, will table the motion.

The proposal to the Speaker, the Chief Whips Forum, and the National Assembly Programming Committee is likely to result in Parliament’s schedule being extended to accommodate the Section 89 impeachment process.

The forum is expected to address the media in a joint press conference in Cape Town at 10h00 on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Call for secret ballot when Parliament votes on Phala Phala report

“We call on all the people of South Africa to unite in defense of our constitution and the rule of law.

“We are concerned and take serious exception to the continued delays on investigations by the Acting Public Protector, the South African Reserve Bank, the South African Police Service, and all other institutions that are legally and legitimately expected to hold Mr. Ramaphosa accountable for the many alleged crimes committed in Phala Phala.”

The parties say they are determined to thwart any developments that seem to be part of an overall attempt to cover up the alleged crimes committed, including the alleged violations of South Africa’s currency laws, abductions, and money laundering.

“We reiterate our call that, for the sake of justice, transparency, and fairness, Mr. Ramaphosa must step down to allow the investigations to happen without fear of reprisals or repercussions.”

“His continued presence in office constitutes interference because all the Heads of Investigating Agencies are presidential appointees,” concluded the forum.

NOW READ: Phala Phala findings ‘an immediate crisis’ for Ramaphosa’s political career