‘Schay is clocking in the lapse’: DA councillor slammed over gaming during Joburg meeting

Political figures react to video showing councillor allegedly playing games during Joburg council meeting

Renaldo Gouws and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba have criticised a DA councillor after a video appeared to show the councillor playing video games during a Johannesburg council meeting.

‘Taxpayers’ money hard at work’

Gouws, writing on X, took aim at the councillor and the DA’s political leadership.

“Whilst Helen Zille is telling the people of Johannesburg to vote for the DA, Cllr. Schay is clocking in the lapse during a council meeting. Taxpayers’ money hard at work!” Gouws said.

His comments suggested the councillor was neglecting council business while allegedly playing games during the meeting.

Mashaba also reacted to the footage, criticising what he described as a lack of seriousness among some councillors.

“Oh my goodness, while one is swearing at residents, the other is playing games in a serious Council meeting that demands attention,” Mashaba said.

He questioned the state of Johannesburg’s politics, asking: “Kanti, re mo kae?”

Mashaba then used the incident to criticise both the ANC and DA, accusing the parties of prioritising political power over residents.

“The ANC and DA do not take your votes seriously. To them, it is all about power and playing games with your lives,” he said.

Morero swears at Imbizo

In a separate incident, Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero has apologised after a heated exchange with an elderly resident during a community meeting in Tshepisong on Thursday.

Morero was addressing residents about service-delivery problems when a member of the audience called him a criminal in Sesotho.

The mayor responded angrily, repeatedly denying the accusation.

“Don’t call me a criminal. Don’t call me a criminal. I’m not a criminal,” Morero said.

He then warned the resident against repeating the accusation.

“Don’t ever do that. Don’t ever do that; you are old. I am not a criminal. Don’t ever repeat that. You are talking sht. You are talking sht. You are talking sh*t,” he said.

Morero apologises

Hours after the incident, Morero posted an apology video on X, acknowledging that his response had been inappropriate.

“Emotions ran high between one of the participants and me,” he said.

“I would like to profusely and unconditionally apologise for my utterances. It should not have been done in that fashion, and I do take full responsibility.”

EFF condemns mayor’s conduct

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng condemned Morero’s conduct, arguing that the mayor should have shown greater restraint.

“Residents have the right to criticise elected officials and demand answers about service delivery, and such criticism may at times not be perfectly delivered,” the EFF said.

It said community imbizos should provide a safe and respectful environment for residents to voice their frustrations.

“Residents need responsive leadership that listens to their concerns and provides solutions, rather than political office-bearers who respond to criticism with insults,” the party said.