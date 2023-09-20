WATCH: Swellendam residents torch building in violent protest

Residents want indigent benefits restored to vulnerable communities and are demanding free basic electricity and rebates for pensioners

Resident also also set a fire truck alight during the protest. Photo: Swellendam Municipality – SWEMun/Facebook

A service delivery protest in Swellendam, in the Overberg region of the Western Cape, turned violent after a building was set alight by residents.

Protesters torched the local Thusong Centre and blocked the N2 freeway on Tuesday.

They also set a fire truck alight during the protest.

It is understood the residents want indigent benefits restored to vulnerable communities and are demanding free basic electricity and rebates for pensioners.

Violence

The violence erupted when residents were prevented from marching to the municipality to hand over a memorandum of their demands.

Executive Mayor Francois du Rand said the municipality did not support the shutdown and appealed for calm.

Du Rand said that the current planned shutdown was expected to last 24 hours.

“It’s crucial to emphasise that individuals who choose not to participate in the shutdown have the freedom to exercise their rights, including the freedom of movement and the ability to go to work or school,” he said in a message to residents.

Du Rand added that protesters had the right to voice their concerns, but that this should be done in a non-violent and lawful manner.

“Law enforcement agencies, such as the Saps, have the responsibility to uphold law and order during rallies and are authorised to use violence when necessary. Intimidation is strictly prohibited, and if it happens, the Saps will take appropriate steps. In addition, the damage to public property during a protest can have legal consequences,” Du Rand said.

Services

The Swellendam municipality said services were affected by the protest action.

“The Bontebok Landfill site will be closed today due to protest action. Refuse removal will not take place.”

Driver’s licence tests were also postponed.

Last month, a protest over service delivery brought the town to a standstill, with a municipal building being burnt down.

