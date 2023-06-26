A canvas of confidence

LaReine Mulder is a magician. With a stroke of a brush, a flick of the wrist, and an artist’s eye, she transforms her clients, whether it’s a blushing bride or an actor heading to set, imbuing them with confidence and beauty or, when it comes to special effects, blood and gore. Her passion for her craft is evident: “The reason why I love makeup so much is the instant gratification that you get. I love the confidence that you give to people when you see them transform into something new, that they feel better about themselves. “I love the art...

LaReine Mulder is a magician.

With a stroke of a brush, a flick of the wrist, and an artist’s eye, she transforms her clients, whether it’s a blushing bride or an actor heading to set, imbuing them with confidence and beauty or, when it comes to special effects, blood and gore.

Her passion for her craft is evident: “The reason why I love makeup so much is the instant gratification that you get. I love the confidence that you give to people when you see them transform into something new, that they feel better about themselves.

“I love the art of it, being creative, working with different people all the time.”

Curving her career path

From an early age, Mulder knew she wanted to work with famous people, but wasn’t sure how to make that dream a reality.

ALSO READ: TikTok beauty: Multi-use makeup saves time and money

Growing up in the ’80s, makeup artistry as a career was not as prevalent as it is today. However, fate had a plan for her.

She enrolled in a beauty therapy course, which led her to participate in a body-painting competition.

Winning first prize opened the door to a makeup course and set Mulder on her path to success.

Mulder’s talent knows no bounds, as she’s adept at creating a variety of looks, ranging from glamorous beauty to edgy avant-garde.

“I love beauty because beauty is what brings out a personality or gives confidence. But I also love being creative on people’s faces.

“When I have the creative canvas and the space to really explore, my creativity is endless.”

Career highlights

Her resume boasts an impressive list of credits, including television shows, movies, visual effects, and high-profile fashion events.

One of her career highlights was working on a series of feature-length films, each filmed in just seven days.

It was like speed dating on steroids.

Additionally, Mulder has dazzled the fashion world. She’s worked backstage at several Fashion Week shows,

Miss Universe, Mrs Universe, and Mrs South Africa, among others. She thrives on the adrenaline rush of creating the perfect look for runway shows and collaborating with designers and models.

ALSO READ: Ageless beauty: Top fashion looks from past three Miss SA’s

Mulder said: “Makeup can never be boring to me. Everybody’s faces are different, and every need is different.

“You have brides, you have matric farewells, you have bachelorette parties. The list goes on. It’s the people and the stories that keep it interesting.”

Mulder’s passion for makeup is not only about the external transformation but also about the impact it has on the lives of those she works with.

A true calling

As she reflects on her journey, Mulder emphasises the significance of her craft: “The list is endless on why I love doing makeup and why it’s a passion of mine. It’s not just about making someone look beautiful, it’s about making them feel beautiful, inside and out.”

With her incredible talent, unwavering dedication, and warmth in approach, Mulder has made her mark in the world of makeup artistry. Her love for what she does is palpable, and it’s clear that she’s found her true calling.

In a world where beauty is often skin-deep, Mulder’s work goes beyond the surface, revealing the power of makeup to transform lives – one brushstroke at a time.

– news@citizen.co.za