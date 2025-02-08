Top 10 stories of the day: Trump’s SA executive order | SANDF soldiers | Sars vs MaMkhize

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to South Africa, while the remains of 14 South African soldiers are being repatriated back to the country.

Furthermore, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has emerged victorious in a legal battle against Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

News Today: 8 February 2025

Trump’s SA executive order: Government slams ‘propoganda’, takes shots at US refugee system

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with unseen Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. Picture: Andrew Caballero Reynolds / AFP

The SA government has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order against the country, claiming there is a campaign of misinformation and propaganda being peddled in Washington.

The order, which alleges human rights issues in South Africa, was issued in response to SA’s land policy that it claims allows the SA government to “seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation”.

Bodies of slain SANDF soldiers on their way home to SA

Members of the SANDF during an exercise demonstration at the SA Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape. Picture: Jacques Nelles / The Citizen

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the bodies of 14 SA soldiers are on their way back to the country from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The troops died during recent fighting between the Congolese army, backed by troops from SA as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, and M23 rebel fighters in the East of that country.

‘Hold president to account’: Ramaphosa’s Sona emphasises unity but lacks policy detail

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) was generally positive, but analysts felt it lacked policy implementation details.

Ramaphosa delivered his first Sona on Thursday since the ANC lost its absolute majority in the 2024 elections, which prompted the establishment of a multiparty government of national unity.

Fast to run to court but slow to pay taxes: Sars boss reacts to Shauwn Mkhize’s court defeats

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize is in trouble with SARS. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SA Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has welcomed two court judgments against Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, taking a veiled dig at the controversial businesswoman and reality show star.

The taxman raided Mkhize’s La Lucia, Durban, mansion late last year as part of an “effort to combat tax evasion and criminal activity that undermines the country’s economy”.

‘Pay what you owe, Gauteng’: Gauteng govt accused of using mortuary without paying rent

Picture: Michel Bega

The Gauteng department of infrastructure development has been accused of operating a mortuary without compensating the owner of the building.

The 53-year-old owner of Plaaswerf Beleggings, Hans Kelly, accused the provincial government of using his Heidelberg property without paying rent.

Here are five more stories of the day:

