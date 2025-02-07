Top 10 stories of the day: Accused in AKA’s murder indicted | Theft charges dropped for Safa’s Jordaan | Trump sanctions ICC

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the State has served the five men accused of killing rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane with indictments on Friday.

Meanwhile, the fraud case against South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused has been postponed to 15 August 2025, as all suspects seek to have their charges dropped.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa believes South Africa is obligated to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with oppressed people.

Weather tomorrow: 8 February 2025

Severe thunderstorms, extreme heat, and fire danger conditions are expected across parts of South Africa on Saturday, 8 February, according to the weather service. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

AKA-Tibz murder: State ready for trial after serving accused with indictments

The State has served the five men accused of killing rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane with indictments on Friday.

The accused appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and their case was transferred to the Durban High Court, where their trial will be held.

Five suspects in the AKA-Tibz case appear in court. Picture: Supplied

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimane, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi face two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and two counts of money laundering.

CONTINUE READING: AKA-Tibz murder: State ready for trial after serving accused with indictments

No confirmation of repatriation of fallen SANDF soldiers [VIDEO]

It was unclear if the 14 South African soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) would return home on Friday, as promised after being killed during the M23 rebel advance on Sake and Goma in late January.

Families of the soldiers have not received confirmation of their loved one’s bodies being repatriated or returned yet.

The SANDF. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) initially said the slain soldiers’ bodies would be repatriated earlier this week and would be arriving back as soon as Wednesday.

CONTINUE READING: No confirmation of repatriation of fallen SANDF soldiers [VIDEO]

Jordaan’s fresh bid to have fraud case struck from the roll as state withdraws theft charges

The fraud case against South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused has been postponed to 15 August 2025, as all suspects seek to have their charges dropped.

On Friday, Jordaan, Safa chief financial officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling appeared briefly before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, Gauteng.

Safa president Danny Jordaan appears before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 10 December 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The three men were charged with fraud and theft, accused of misusing R1.3 million of Safa’s funds for personal benefit.

CONTINUE READING: Jordaan’s fresh bid to have fraud case struck from the roll as state withdraws theft charges

Black is the new gold: Sassa urges beneficiaries to switch grant cards before month-end

Time is running out for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries to switch from their Gold Cards to the new Postbank Black Card.

This after Sassa announced that recipients of the various permanent grants won’t be able to access their payments with their Gold Cards after 28 February 2025.

The deadline for Sassa grant beneficiaries to get the new Postbank Black Card has been announced. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and supplied

After this deadline, Gold Cards will be blocked, making it impossible for beneficiaries to withdraw cash from ATMs and retailers with these cards.

CONTINUE READING: Black is the new gold: Sassa urges beneficiaries to switch grant cards before month-end

SA has ‘duty’ to get involved in foreign conflicts, says Ramaphosa as Trump sanctions ICC

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes South Africa is obligated to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with oppressed people.

Ramaphosa made the commitment during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: X / @CyrilRamaphosa

He outlined South Africa’s responsibilities to promote peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ukraine and Israel.

CONTINUE READING: SA has ‘duty’ to get involved in foreign conflicts, says Ramaphosa as Trump sanctions ICC

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Sona 2025: GNU’s five-year plan | SA funds 90% of ARVs | Tyla joins Met Gala host committee