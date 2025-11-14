Clear skies or surprises? Cape Town weekend weather revealed

Saws advised that the moderate to strong southeasterly winds may bring gusty conditions along exposed coastal areas and higher terrain.

Cape Town residents can look forward to a calm and dry weekend, with partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions expected, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

“Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected for Cape Town over the weekend, and currently no rain is expected,” said Saws forecaster André Fourie.

The weekend will bring stable weather with no rainfall predicted, and temperatures are expected to stay moderate throughout both days.

Saturday: Breezy with mild temperatures

Saturday will begin with clear skies before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 15°C and 19°C, with humidity levels dropping from 80% before sunrise to around 60% by mid-afternoon.

Winds will blow steadily from the south-southeast (SSE) at speeds of 37 km/h (20 knots) in the morning, strengthening to around 46 km/h (25 knots) later in the day.

Despite the stronger breeze, the city will remain dry, with a 0% chance of rain and 0mm of rainfall expected.

Sunday: Warm and sunny with light winds

Sunday will continue the fine weather trend, with clear skies throughout the day.

The morning temperature is expected to start at 14°C, climbing to a warm 23°C in the afternoon.

Humidity will hold steady at around 60%, and winds from the southeast (SE) will blow at a moderate 15 to 20 knots, easing slightly compared to Saturday’s gusts.

With two rain-free days ahead and comfortable temperatures, Cape Town residents can expect ideal weather for outdoor activities and coastal visits.

However, Saws advised that the moderate to strong southeasterly winds may bring gusty conditions along exposed coastal areas and higher terrain.

