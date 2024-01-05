Weather update: Clear skies and sunshine, SA set for a pleasant Saturday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 6 January.

Good news for South Africans this Saturday as the weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings, advisories and fire danger warnings.

Weather warnings, 6 January

There are no weather warnings for Saturday, 6 January 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 6 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, excluding the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the southern escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers excluding the extreme north and north-east.

North-West province:

A day of fine and warm to hot conditions awaits the residents of the North West province, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southwest.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy conditions with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with drizzle in the west and south-west in the morning; otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine and hot to very hot in the east and central interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy with fog patches in the south at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the coast. It will be very hot in places in the north-western interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the eastern interior and becoming cloudy with drizzle patches along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.