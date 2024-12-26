Weather: Thunderstorms with flooding risks in four provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 27 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of severethunderstorms with hail and flooding risks in parts of the North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 26 – 27 December 2024.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with severe thunderstorms over the central interior. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/MZIcNqi2kw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

Weather warnings, Friday, 27 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail over an open area, are expected over the western parts of the North-West, the north-eastern and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the Eastern Cape, as well as the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 27 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/QdNwHeIJEM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the Western Bushveld.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/7wchuyovU8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme west.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/54k0M0sNCF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/tt6GMLLWfO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with light rain along the west coast and adjacent interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/zTORs7Az5X — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with light rain along the west and southwest coast and adjacent interior, spreading to the south coast in the afternoon while clearing in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeastern interior where it will be very hot in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/4gFYwdqJhK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fine and very hot weather in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated showers and rain along the coast where it will be cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/mp7MVUpY2F — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the eastern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.