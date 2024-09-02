Weather alert: Partly cloudy and warm conditions across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 3 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of high fire danger in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, but otherwise Mpumalanga and Northern Cape will see morning fog, while fine and warm conditions are expected in other provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 3 September

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape and the western half of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 3 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Fine and warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, and warm weather.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy conditions along the coast with morning fog are expected; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, with windy conditions over the southern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the west coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places in the interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fine and hot to very hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, but cloudy along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog patches south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy conditions with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.