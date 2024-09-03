Weather

By Nicholas Zaal

3 Sep 2024

04:10 pm

Weather alert: Damaging winds expected in SA’s interior while it rains at coast

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Rainy weather at the coast

Picture: iStock

Weather warnings have been issued for damaging winds and high fire danger conditions for Wednesday.

Weather along South Africa’s coast will be milder and rain is expected.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 4 September

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, resulting in difficult driving conditions, blowing around of lose debris and rapid spreading of veld fires.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, the western parts of both the Free State and North-West province, the northern parts of Eastern Cape and the Beaufort West Municipality of Western Cape.

Advisories

There are no weather advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 4 September

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy in the east with morning fog over the escarpment and northern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy with morning fog over the central parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine, and warm, becoming windy in the west.

Free State:

Fine, and warm, becoming windy in the west.

Northern Cape:

cloudy with fog patches along the coast at first, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with light rain along the south-west coast in the morning spreading to the south coast by the afternoon.

It will be warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly, becoming south-westerly to southerly from the afternoon and reaching fresh at times in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm to hot over the interior. It will be cloudy and cool along the coast with light afternoon rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm but hot over the interior. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment from late afternoon, with light evening rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Read Tuesday’s weather forecast here.

