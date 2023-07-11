Showers expected in parts of the country on Wednesday

By Weather Reporter

As a cold front sweeps through the interior of South Africa, snowfall has intensified in parts of Mpumalanga since Monday, leading to dangerous conditions on the province’s roads.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that freezing conditions will persist on Tuesday, with temperatures not expected to exceed 5°C in the province.

“Partly cloudy conditions are observed over the north eastern parts of the country with snow over Highveld of Mpumalanga and the escarpment in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. Dust is blowing along the coast of Namibia,” said the weather service on Tuesday.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 12-07-2023. Showers are expected over the north eastern parts of the country. Otherwise, fine conditions. pic.twitter.com/CDQaaZGAYO— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2023

The weather service is expecting showers over the north eastern parts of the country on Wednesday.

This as extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richersveld and Nama Khoi municipalities of the Northern Cape, also on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and cold, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern Highveld, otherwise cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated light showers in the north-east.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cold with isolated light showers along the escarpment and in the Lowveld.

North West: Fine and cold to cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east from the afternoon.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to cold but warm along the coast with blowing dust and sand along the northern coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cold to cool weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly in the south-west, otherwise easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool but cold weather in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cold but cool weather along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in places in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the south-west with isolated morning showers and rain along the north-coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming northerly to north-easterly south of Richards Bay from afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

