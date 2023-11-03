Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, hail expected in four provinces

Here's what to expect on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms producing strong winds, large amounts of small hail over the northern-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State and North West Province, on Saturday.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for localised damage to property and flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country.

🌦🌧⛈Weather outlook for Saturday, 04 November 2023.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool, but warm over the northern parts of the Northern Cape. #saws pic.twitter.com/xAu6S7Wd0D November 3, 2023

On Sunday, the weather service expects partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the east and south coast of the country, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern areas.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches can be seen along the escarpment.

The weather will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme southwest.

Limpopo:

Anticipate partly cloudy and warm weather, which will become cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the southwestern Bushveld.

North-West Province:

Cloudy and warm conditions prevail with scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly in the east.

Free State:

Expect cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but cloudy and scattered in the extreme north-east.It will be cool in places over the Namakwa District.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south- westerly, becoming strong north of Port Nolloth by the evening.



Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool to warm with morning isolated showers and rain in the west and south-western parts, spreading to the south-coast by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south- westerly but strong westerly along the south coast in the morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western Half of the Eastern Cape:

Cool in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south- westerly.



Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south- westerly.



