Rain expected on the coast this weekend

Here's what weather you can expect from Saturday to Monday.

Rain is predicted in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Western Cape in various stages between Saturday and Monday.

Weather warnings, Saturday 22 June

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued no warnings for Saturday.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 22 June

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool but warm in the lowveld becoming cloudy in the east with evening drizzle and fog patches over the escarpment

Limpopo:

Fine and cool over the central parts otherwise warm

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool, becoming cloudy over the east in the evening.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with fog patches over the southern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cloudy along the south coast. It will become fine in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly north of Gansbaai but moderate to fresh westerly east of Cape Agulhas at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly reaching strong east of Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with light rain west of Algoa Bay in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, moderating from the west, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon, but fresh to strong north-easterly during the night.

Eastern Cape:

Cold in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with light rain along the wild coast towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming light westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool, but warm in the east. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly from the south by late morning spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.