Weather update: Fine, cool and warm weather with morning fog this election day

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for election day, Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, but the rest of the country will be on fine, cool and warm with morning fog in some regions on election day. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 29 May

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape as well as the Lainsburg Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 29 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool but cool weather in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning frost along the Lesotho border; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be hot in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions with morning fog along the south west and south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become cloudy in the west by the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine, windy, and warm for residents in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool to warm weather, but partly cloudy in the extreme north-east.