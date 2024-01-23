Weather update: Heatwave to hit Eastern Cape while more rain is expected on Wednesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Temperatures will exceed 40° in the Western Cape, and a heatwave will start in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Photo: iStock

Rain is predicted in all provinces save for the Western Cape (where temperatures will again exceed 40°), while a heatwave will hit the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Weather outlook for Tomorrow, 24 January 2024:



Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts, except in the extreme north-east. It will be cool to warm in east. pic.twitter.com/3yYCGTAomo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 23, 2024

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire conditions are expected over the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, West Coast district and in places over the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo of the Western Cape extending to Dr Beyers Naude LM and Inxuba Yethemba LM of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions (maximum temperatures above 40°) are expected over the Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable and very hot conditions are expected in places over Western Cape and interior of Namakwa in the Northern Cape.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east with early morning drizzle along the escarpment and morning fog patches in places on the Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers on the Highveld from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in places in the east with morning drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern parts.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and hot but very hot in places over the interior, with isolated afternoon thundershowers. It will be extremely hot in places over the south-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-westerly at first becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly by afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy over the north-eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot over the West coast district and most parts of the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the West coast, otherwise strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

Isolated thunderstorms in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north- easterly, becoming fresh to strong easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool along the Wild Coast.

It will become cloudy with isolated thunderstorms north of the escarpment from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north- easterly, becoming strong in places in the south from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool to warm with morning rain and showers, and Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.