Level 2 warning: Windy conditions to accompany cold and wet weather in Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas, as well as between Mazeppa Bay and Port Edward, on Friday.

A series cold fronts are expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape throughout the week. This will cause day time temperatures to drop significantly.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10 degrees Celsius in places over Namakwa district of the Northern Cape and the interior of Western Cape throughout the week. General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather,” warned the weather service.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches in the southern parts, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Morning fog patches in the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Free State: Cloudy weather with morning fog patches in the central and western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, becoming fine in the in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with morning fog patches in the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, becoming fine in the afternoon. It will be windy in the southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming moderate westerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to fine over the central and eastern parts, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong, but reaching gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from late morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly.

Eastern half the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool but cold weather over the north-eastern high ground. Morning frost is expected over the north-eastern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm weather in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong north-easterly in the south in the afternoon, spreading to the north from late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.