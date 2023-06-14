Cold front alert: Disruptive rain and windy conditions to hit Western Cape

By Weather Reporter

A cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Thursday, causing day time temperatures to drop significantly.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10 degrees Celsius in places over Namakwa district of the Northern Cape and the interior of Western Cape throughout the week, as well as in places over the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape,” warned the weather service on Wednesday.

General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather.

Weather alerts

A yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves between Hondeklip Bay and Port Edward.

A yellow level 1 warning for wind over south-western, central and northern parts of Western Cape, western and north-eastern Eastern Cape, the extreme southern parts of the Northern Cape, south- eastern and eastern parts of Free State, as well as the extreme southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the southern West Coast, south-eastern Cape Winelands and western Overberg Districts of the Western Cape.

An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain over the City of Cape Town and most parts of the Cape Winelands of the Western Cape.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm to hot weather in the Lowveld. It will be windy over the southern Highveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Fine, becoming partly cloudy and cold to cool weather, with isolated thundershowers in the south, but windy in the extreme south-east and the extreme eastern parts.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and windy with light rain and isolated thundershowers in the south, where it will be cold to very cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy, windy and cool to cold with rain and scattered showers, but widespread and heavy at times in the west.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to north-westerly, reaching gale force in south and south-west in the early morning, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Windy in places, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be Light westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly by afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Very cold and windy weather in the north, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers, but isolated in the extreme east. Snowfall is expected in the north-east high ground. The wind along the coast will be Light westerly, becoming fresh to strong south westerly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly from the south in the evening The expected UVB sunburn index: high.