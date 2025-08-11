Top 10 stories of the day: Gayton McKenzie apologises | Operation Dudula won’t stop | Amantle murder accused to plead guilty

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 11 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, sports, arts and culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has issued a public apology for “insensitive, stupid and hurtful” tweets from more than a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Operation Dudula President Zandile Dabula vowed that the NGO-turned-political party would not stop preventing illegal immigrants from accessing the country’s public healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, the legal representative for Pethe Sara Simao, the Mozambican national accused of the rape and murder of Amantle Samane, said the accused will plead guilty on all four counts.

Weather tomorrow: 12 August 2025

The South African Weather Service forecasts cool to cold conditions for most provinces on Tuesday, with drizzle in the east and isolated showers inland. Full weather forecast here.

Gayton McKenzie apologises for being a troll but blames EFF for racism saga

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has issued a public apology for “insensitive, stupid and hurtful” tweets from more than a decade ago, while vehemently denying allegations of racism and blaming the EFF for orchestrating a political campaign against him.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader found himself under intense scrutiny last week after old tweets resurfaced on social media.

Minister Gayton McKenzie’s social media past is catching up with him. Picture: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook

This came after he called for accountability against the Open Chats Podcast hosts for making racist remarks about coloured people.

McKenzie mounted a defence during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday night, asking: “How can I be racist against black people if I’m black?”

‘We’ve not broken any laws’: Operation Dudula to press on with ID checks after members freed on warning

Three women believed to be linked to the anti-foreigner group Operation Dudula have been released on warning after being arrested for allegedly disrupting services at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Health Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The women, aged between 49 and 60, appeared briefly at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of public violence, trespassing, and violating the National Health Act.

Disgruntled South Africans march against illegal immigrants in Orange Grove, Johannesburg on 13 February 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

Speaking to the crowd outside the court, Operation Dudula President Zandile Dabula vowed that the NGO-turned-political party would not halt its work.

“We’re not going to stop. I’m not inciting violence, but if we have to fight, if this country has to be ungovernable, then let it be. We’re going to operate.

Amantle Samane case: Pethe Sara Simao to plead guilty on all counts — lawyer

The legal representative for Pethe Sara Simao, the Mozambican national accused of the rape and murder of Amantle Samane, said the accused will plead guilty on all four counts.

Simao made a brief appearance in the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division in Johannesburg, on Monday.

Pethe Sara Simao appears for murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane at the Johannesburg High Court on 11 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Speaking to the SABC News following his appearance, Advocate Ndivhuwo Masindi confirmed his client had decided to plead guilty on all four counts.

“Before we go on trial, we have to receive copies of the docket, which we have received. We perused it. After a thorough consultation with my client, we decided that he will plead guilty on all four counts. We took the decision after receiving the disclosure from the state,” said the advocate.

‘Military veterans’ born in the 90s banked R3.5 million in business support

Funds earmarked for businesses owned by military veterans have been given to companies headed by directors who had not yet started school when the new South Africa was born.

A budget allocation meant for military veterans exists within the Gauteng government, but the opposition has called the past two financial years’ payments “questionable”.

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members arrives at Avelon Cemetery in Soweto, 6 January 2020, for the SA Communist Party’s commemoration ceremony for Joe Slovo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Department of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation (SACR) recently confirmed its expenditure on military veteran support programmes via a written response to questions posed in the provincial legislature.

The Gauteng government gave R8.5 million to companies owned by military veterans in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years, but at least R3.5 million of that went to directors born in or later than 1990.

Boom, goes your job: Man’s fake bomb threats to skip work earn him real jail time

A 50-year-old Bellville man who sparked mass panic by making hoax bomb threats to police has been sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment.

The Bellville regional court convicted Ferdinand Fortuin on three counts under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA), after he falsely claimed to have planted explosives at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Transnet offices and the Bellville taxi rank.

Picture: iStock

The threats, made on 11 November 2024, forced the evacuation of more than 3 500 people and the deployment of multiple specialised police units.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Fortuin admitted in his plea and sentencing agreement that he had been drinking heavily the day before and “did not want to go to work the following day”.

Here are five more stories of the day:

