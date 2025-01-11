Top 10 stories of the day: Ramaphosa declares ANC still in charge | 8 die in tavern shooting | Nxesi defends SACP’s decision

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa saying the ANC is still in charge of the country, despite losing its majority in parliament.

Meanwhile, a mass shooting at a tavern in Mpumalanga left eight people dead.

Then, deputy national chairperson of the SACP, Thulas Nxesi, said the party’s decision to contest the local government elections in 2026 is not a “Mapaila decision”.

Weather tomorrow: 12 January 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy rain in the eastern parts of the country. – Get the full weather forecast here.

ANC’s grip loosens, but Ramaphosa declares: ‘We’re still in charge’

Despite the ANC losing its majority in parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party still leads and is still in charge of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the ANC’s 113th anniversary celebrations at a large open field in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on 11 January 2025. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

Ramaphosa spoke at the Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha on Saturday, where the ANC celebrated its 113th birthday.

This was the first time the ANC celebrated its birthday in a power-sharing arrangement with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other government of national unity (GNU) partners.

8 people killed in Mpumalanga tavern shooting

A mass shooting at a tavern in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, early on Saturday morning has left eight people dead and others injured.

Picture: iStock

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said six people died at the scene, while two other victims passed away after being taken to hospital.

Mdhluli said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Nxesi denies SACP’s 2026 election bid is a ‘Mapaila move’

Deputy national chairperson of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Thulas Nxesi, said the party’s decision to contest the local government elections in 2026 is not a “Mapaila decision”.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila addressing Cosatu’s 14th national congress on in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter/ @SACP1921

Nxesi expressed his support for the ANC at Saturday’s 113th birthday celebrations in Cape Town.

This despite Solly Mapaila, the SACP’s general secretary, being critical of the ANC since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU).

Khoisan SA Queen Cynthia Triegardt dies in an accident

The Khoisan have been plunged into mourning by the news that Queen Cynthia Triegardt, 54, died in an accident between Noupoort and Colesberg on Friday.

King Khoisan at his dwelling in the Union Building gardens. Picture: Neil McCartney

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam, preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which allegedly overturned due to a burst tyre.

Five occupants aged between 18 and 57 years were transported to the Colesberg Mannie Dipico Hospital with slight to serious injuries for medical attention. Khoi-san Driegaat, also known as King Khoisan SA, was among the passengers.

High court orders government to urgently rescue trapped Stilfontein miners

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday ruled that government must use Mining Rescue Services (MRS) to help rescue miners that are still trapped in Stilfontein.

Community members are searched by police officers before entering the mineshaft to negotiate with illegal miners in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The court made the ruling after an urgent application brought by Zinzi Tom, whose brother, Ayanda Toot, is among the hundreds of miners still trapped in the mine.

Human rights organisation Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) said rescue operations should begin as soon as possible.

