Top 10 stories of the day: Limpopo nurses attacked, raped | Doctors ‘are not special’ | Hawks bust trafficking ring
Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes two nurses in Limpopo endured harrowing experiences after being kidnaped, assaulted and raped in the early hours of Friday.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been lambasted for telling South Africa’s unemployed doctors to seek employment in the private sector or anywhere in the world.
Furthermore, law enforcement authorities have rescued 15 Ethiopian nationals who were being held against their will in a house in Sandringham on Thursday night.
Weather tomorrow: 11 January 2025
South Africa braces for extreme weather, with heatwaves in the Eastern Cape, thunderstorms across provinces, and fire dangers in Northern Cape and beyond. – full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Two nurses kidnapped for 4 hours and raped in Limpopo clinic attack
Two nurses in Limpopo endured harrowing experiences after being kidnaped, assaulted and raped in the early hours of Friday.
The attack occurred around 1am when a heavily armed man stormed the Chuene Clinic in Polokwane.
The assailant overpowered three security guards, tied them up, and abducted the two nurses, who were on night duty.
The victims were missing for several hours and reappeared around 5am.
CONTINUE READING: Two nurses kidnapped for 4 hours and raped in Limpopo clinic attack
Mandela’s grandson doesn’t appear in court as co-accused seek bail in hijacking case
Nelson Mandela’s grandson was notably absent during the proceedings at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where four of his co-accused appeared.
The five individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly kidnapping, robbing, and assaulting an Uber driver.
The arrests followed the recovery of a hijacked white Toyota Corolla at Mandela’s Houghton residence by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).
CONTINUE READING: Mandela’s grandson doesn’t appear in court as co-accused seek bail in hijacking case
Doctors ‘are not special’: Motsoaledi under fire for comments on unemployed doctors
Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been lambasted for telling South Africa’s unemployed doctors to seek employment in the private sector or anywhere in the world.
Motsoaledi was responding to a recent protest by unemployed doctors in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape who were demanding employment from the department.
“We agree that there is a shortage of doctors in the country but we don’t have money to employ them. They cannot be given preferential treatment because the country has a problem with unemployment,” Motsoaledi said on Thrusday.
CONTINUE READING: Doctors ‘are not special’: Motsoaledi under fire for comments on unemployed doctors
OPINION: Afghanistan should not be allowed to play international cricket
In the world of sport, we turn a blind eye too often. It’s as if our integrity can be sold to the highest bidder.
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie voiced his disappointment this week that Cricket South Africa seems happy enough for our national men’s team to face Afghanistan.
The moment the Taliban took control of the Central Asian country and disbanded their national women’s cricket team, every sport should have banned them immediately.
CONTINUE READING: OPINION: Afghanistan should not be allowed to play international cricket
Hawks bust human trafficking ring in Joburg, 15 Ethiopians rescued
Law enforcement authorities have rescued 15 Ethiopian nationals who were being held against their will in a house in Sandringham on Thursday night.
The Hawks said 11 Ethiopian nationals have been hospitalised while dozens escaped, most naked.
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase told The Citizen they swooped in after residents reported suspicious activities to the local police.
CONTINUE READING: Hawks bust human trafficking ring in Joburg, 15 Ethiopians rescued
Here are five more stories of the day:
- ‘No genuine basis to oppose bail’: Man accused of funding terrorism using Bitcoin claims case is overblown
- ‘End the 30% matric pass mark’: Bosa demands 50% as department gears for Class of 2024 results
- Masina hits back at Cape Town mayor accusations that ANC is lying about stadium bookings
- 5-day outage: These Rand West City areas will be without water this weekend
- A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Ghosts of ANC’s past crash its January 8 celebrations
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: EFF MPs Ndlozi, Tetyana resign | RIP Doc Shebeleza | McKenzie supports Afghanistan boycott
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.