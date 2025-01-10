Top 10 stories of the day: Limpopo nurses attacked, raped | Doctors ‘are not special’ | Hawks bust trafficking ring

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes two nurses in Limpopo endured harrowing experiences after being kidnaped, assaulted and raped in the early hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been lambasted for telling South Africa’s unemployed doctors to seek employment in the private sector or anywhere in the world.

Furthermore, law enforcement authorities have rescued 15 Ethiopian nationals who were being held against their will in a house in Sandringham on Thursday night.

Weather tomorrow: 11 January 2025

South Africa braces for extreme weather, with heatwaves in the Eastern Cape, thunderstorms across provinces, and fire dangers in Northern Cape and beyond. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Two nurses kidnapped for 4 hours and raped in Limpopo clinic attack

Two nurses in Limpopo endured harrowing experiences after being kidnaped, assaulted and raped in the early hours of Friday.

The attack occurred around 1am when a heavily armed man stormed the Chuene Clinic in Polokwane.

Picture: iStock

The assailant overpowered three security guards, tied them up, and abducted the two nurses, who were on night duty.

The victims were missing for several hours and reappeared around 5am.

CONTINUE READING: Two nurses kidnapped for 4 hours and raped in Limpopo clinic attack

Mandela’s grandson doesn’t appear in court as co-accused seek bail in hijacking case

Nelson Mandela’s grandson was notably absent during the proceedings at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where four of his co-accused appeared.

The five individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly kidnapping, robbing, and assaulting an Uber driver.

A suspect is arrested at the house of former president Nelson Mandela in Houghton, Johannesburg on 8 January 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The arrests followed the recovery of a hijacked white Toyota Corolla at Mandela’s Houghton residence by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

CONTINUE READING: Mandela’s grandson doesn’t appear in court as co-accused seek bail in hijacking case

Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been lambasted for telling South Africa’s unemployed doctors to seek employment in the private sector or anywhere in the world.

Motsoaledi was responding to a recent protest by unemployed doctors in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape who were demanding employment from the department.

Picture: iStock

“We agree that there is a shortage of doctors in the country but we don’t have money to employ them. They cannot be given preferential treatment because the country has a problem with unemployment,” Motsoaledi said on Thrusday.

CONTINUE READING: Doctors ‘are not special’: Motsoaledi under fire for comments on unemployed doctors

OPINION: Afghanistan should not be allowed to play international cricket

In the world of sport, we turn a blind eye too often. It’s as if our integrity can be sold to the highest bidder.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie voiced his disappointment this week that Cricket South Africa seems happy enough for our national men’s team to face Afghanistan.

Members of the Afghanistan cricket team during a match against Zimbabwe last month. Picture: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP

The moment the Taliban took control of the Central Asian country and disbanded their national women’s cricket team, every sport should have banned them immediately.

CONTINUE READING: OPINION: Afghanistan should not be allowed to play international cricket

Hawks bust human trafficking ring in Joburg, 15 Ethiopians rescued

Law enforcement authorities have rescued 15 Ethiopian nationals who were being held against their will in a house in Sandringham on Thursday night.

The Hawks said 11 Ethiopian nationals have been hospitalised while dozens escaped, most naked.

The victims broke open a window and burglar bar and escaped. Picture: The Hawks

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase told The Citizen they swooped in after residents reported suspicious activities to the local police.

CONTINUE READING: Hawks bust human trafficking ring in Joburg, 15 Ethiopians rescued

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: EFF MPs Ndlozi, Tetyana resign | RIP Doc Shebeleza | McKenzie supports Afghanistan boycott