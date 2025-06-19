Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu sticks with MK | Idle Gauteng police vehicles | Malema banned in the UK

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 19 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, former uMkhonto weSizwe party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has vowed to remain within the Jacob Zuma-led political formation, despite considering forming a new party.

Meanwhile, alarm bells are ringing over the number of Gauteng police vehicles currently in the workshop awaiting repairs.

Furthermore, the EFF has confirmed that Julius Malema was denied entry into the United Kingdom (UK) due to his political views.

Weather tomorrow: 20 June 2025

Yellow warnings have been issued for coastal winds and waves from Saldanha Bay to East London. Freezing daytime temperatures are also expected in the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Shivambu says money stolen from MK party – and he won’t resign

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has vowed to remain within the Jacob Zuma-led political formation, despite considering forming a new party.

Shivambu was recently dismissed from his role as secretary-general following a controversial trip to Malawi, where he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri.

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu at Sandton Sun And Towers on 24 February 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Although it was initially announced that he would be redeployed to parliament, this has not yet materialised.

During a press briefing held at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand, Shivambu claimed that his removal was the result of allegations that he was plotting to unseat Zuma as leader of the MK party.

Here’s how many Gauteng police vehicles are standing idle

Alarm bells are ringing over the number of Gauteng police vehicles currently in the workshop awaiting repairs.

Several stations were found to be operating with more than 20% of their fleet out of service, while tasked with policing more than 200 000 residents in their precincts.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

A report compiled by the provincial government also listed the reasons for the breakdowns, as well as the size and population of each station.

The report showed that 710 out of 5 630 police vehicles were standing idle as of the end of May.

Banned again: Malema’s presence not ‘conducive to the public good’, say UK authorities

The EFF has confirmed that Julius Malema was denied entry into the United Kingdom (UK) due to his political views.

On Thursday, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party received a letter from the British government indicating that Malema was denied a visa because of his views on the Israeli war in Gaza and his controversial race-centred political views.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

“In a correspondence from the UK Home Office Secretary, the country has confirmed that it has effectively banned the president of the EFF due to his position in relation to the genocide of Palestinian people, and his expressed support for the resistance movement fighting against the genocidal Israeli regime. As well as his position and that of the EFF on racial inequality in South Africa,” he said.

Thambo said the letter states that Malema’s presence in the UK would not be desirable under the current circumstances.

Tobacco Bill bans sale of loose cigarettes – informal traders fear bankruptcy

The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill in South Africa prohibits the sale of single cigarettes (or loose cigarettes), which informal traders say could bankrupt their businesses.

The Portfolio Committee on Health discussed the impact of the Bill on businesses earlier this week. Members have completed public hearings in all provinces and are now taking oral submissions in parliament.

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Mampapatla Madikoto, Limpopo Small, Medium Enterprises and Hawkers Association general secretary, told members of the portfolio committee that the ban on single cigarettes would cripple their operations, as many of their customers not only buy cigarettes but also other items.

South Africa’s award-winning trio bags another accolade at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, they say.

And the film trio of actress Leleti Khumalo, producer Anant Singh, and film director and writer Darrell Roodt need not fix anything, as the three scooped another award last night at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

SA film Don’t Give Up won at the Monte-Carlo Television festival. Picture: Supplied

“I’d like to thank the Videovision team and the director, Darrell Roodt, who came up with this amazing project. And I thank Anant for always believing in me and for always having faith in me,” Khumalo said in her speech.

South Africa’s trio won the Golden Nymph Award in the ‘Special Creation’ category for the film Don’t Give Up.

