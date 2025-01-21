Top 10 stories of the day: Witness killed outside court | Elon Musk’s Nazi salute | Khawula remains in custody

News today includes police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, while assessing Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the US, comedian Jon Stewart criticised Elon Musk for what looked like a Nazi salute.

Furthermore, the contentious self-proclaimed ‘Pope of pop culture’ Musa Khawula will remain in custody after his lawyer asked for a postponement.

Weather tomorrow: 22 January 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple yellow-level warnings for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Murder witness shot dead outside Lenasia Magistrate’s Court

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

The man who was a witness in a murder case was killed on Tuesday.

The body of a witness outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Saps

Bystanders who spoke to The Citizen said the gunmen shot the man in what seemed like a scene from a movie.

Load reduction is back! Here are the areas affected [LIST]

While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom has announced the return of load reduction during the morning and evening peak hours.

City Power temporarily suspended the load reduction during the festive season due to a decrease in electricity use.

Picture: iStock

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the temporary suspension of load reduction was effective from Friday, 20 December, until the end of January 2025.

‘The Daily Show’s’ Jon Stewart lambastes Elon Musk’s Nazi salute [VIDEO]

While assessing Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the US, comedian Jon Stewart criticised Elon Musk for what looked like a Nazi salute.

Making a gesture with his right arm, Musk tapped the left-hand side of his chest as he thanked Republican supporters for voting Tump back into the White House.

Elon Musk’s salute has made headlines. Picture: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

“I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” said the owner of SpaceX, X and Tesla to jubilant Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

WATCH: ANC defends Ntshavheni over explosive corruption allegations

The African National Congress (ANC) has defended Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, against allegations of tender corruption totalling R2.5 million.

This follows an investigation by the Hawks, regarding her conduct as the municipal manager of Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture GCIS.

Last week, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, said the priority crimes unit had completed its investigations, adding that the docket is with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is ready for prosecution after charges were laid against her in 2021.

Musa Khawula remains in custody after another postponement, media granted permission to film court proceedings

The contentious self-proclaimed ‘Pope of pop culture’ Musa Khawula will remain in custody after his lawyer asked for a postponement.

On Tuesday, Khawula’s lawyer, Ofentse Nkgwang, requested another postponement due to unpreparedness.

Musa Khawula during his brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. Picture: @Sli_Masikane/X

“The matter was set down for a formal bail application hearing, unfortunately, the defence indicated that they’re not yet in a position to continue with the application today,” averred National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana, outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

