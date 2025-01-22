Top 10 stories of the day: Tribunal hears explosive allegations | Macpherson defends tender probe | Inflation creeps up

News today includes the Judicial Conduct Tribunal looking into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge on Wednesday heard more explosive revelations.

Meanwhile, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) pursue charges against him, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has welcomed the appointment of auditors to investigate an R800 million tender.

Furthermore, inflation crept up by another 0.1% in December, rising to 3% from 2.9% in November, in line with economists warning that the significant decrease of 1% in October will not be sustained and that inflation will start to increase again.

Weather tomorrow: 23 January 2025

Thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail hit KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, while heat wave conditions persist in the Western and Eastern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Secretary accused of hiding evidence and trying to shame Judge Mbenenge

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal looking into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge on Wednesday heard more explosive revelations.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane cross-examined Mbenenge’s accuser, judge’s secretary Andiswa Mengo, on Wednesday after the tribunal heard evidence last week that Mbenenge sexually harassed her between 2021 and 2022.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: X/@WhyJudgesMatter

Through a series of suggestive sexual messages via WhatsApp, Mengo testified about inappropriate comments made by Mbenenge and an incident in his chambers where he asked her to perform oral sex.

Sassa to suspend SRD social grants over identity theft

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned that the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant payments will be suspended for accounts suspected of fraudulent activities.

“After the grant has been suspended, the beneficiary is allowed to re-apply,” said Sassa on Tuesday.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

“Sassa implemented this activity to ensure that the agency pays social grants to the right people and avoid identity theft.”

Dean Macpherson defends tender investigation as EFF pursue charges

As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) pursue charges against him, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has welcomed the appointment of auditors to investigate an R800 million tender.

The minister announced in December that his department would be investigating a tender awarded to supply the Department of Health (DoH) with a series of air purification systems.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson. Picture: X / @DepartmentPWI

In anticipation of the development, the EFF members were at Pretoria Central Police Station on Wednesday to open a case of corruption against Macpherson.

Bar of South Africa refers sexual abuse allegations against advocate Jeremy Gauntlett for investigation

The General Council of the Bar (GCB) of South Africa has referred the sexual abuse allegations made against advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC to the Cape Bar and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates for investigation.

Gauntlett who is a former chair of the GCB has been accused of sexually abusing a young Hylton White, now a senior social anthropology lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC. Picture: X/@AfricaMetroNews

White, wrote an open letter to the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba accusing Gauntlett of abusing him in the 1980s when he was a teenager.

Inflation creeps up for the second month in December

Inflation crept up by another 0.1% in December, rising to 3% from 2.9% in November, in line with economists warning that the significant decrease of 1% in October will not be sustained and that inflation will start to increase again.

According to Statistics SA, which released the figure for December on Wednesday, the main contributors to the 3% annual inflation rate were:

housing and utilities that increased by 4.4% and contributed 1 percentage point;

miscellaneous goods and services that increased by 6.6% and contributed 1 percentage point;

food and non-alcoholic beverages that increased by 2.5% and contributed 0.5 of a percentage point; and

alcoholic beverages and tobacco that increased by 4.3% and contributed 0.3 of a percentage point.

Picture: iStock

In December, the annual inflation rate for goods was 1.9%, up from 1.6% in November, while services were 4.2%, down from 4.3% in November.

Here are five more stories of the day:

