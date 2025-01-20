Top 10 stories of the day: ANC leadership ‘reconfiguration’ | Child porn suspect probed for money laundering | Police hunt ‘Tiger’

News today includes as the African National Congress (ANC) announces a “reconfiguration” of its leadership structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, an expert has warned it may not guarantee success.

Meanwhile, the suspect found with more than 10 million images and videos of child pornography is under investigation for possible money laundering.

Furthermore, police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin known as ‘Tiger’ in the Stilfontein gold mine debacle.

Weather tomorrow: 21 January 2025

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms in three provinces, damaging winds at sea, and high fire danger in the Northern Cape and Free State. – full weather forecast here.

ANC leaders given a week to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN

As the African National Congress (ANC) announces a “reconfiguration” of its leadership structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, an expert has warned it may not guarantee success.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC lost its majority in last year’s national and provincial elections. Gauteng’s voter support fell to 35%.

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021, during South Africa’s local elections. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday formally announced the decision to “reconfigure” the leadership in the provinces, taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) after “robust” and fervent debate.

CONTINUE READING: ANC leaders given a week to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN

1 500 people died on SA roads over the festive season

More than 1 500 people died on South African roads during the 2024 festive season, a 5.3% increase over last year.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced the 2024/2025 festive season death toll on Monday.

A toddler was among seven people who lost their lives in an accident in Mpumalanga over the festive season. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

“Tragically, South Africa witnessed 1 502 deaths resulting from 1 234 fatal crashes during the 2024/25 festive season,” she said.

CONTINUE READING: 1 500 people died on SA roads over the festive season

Midrand man found with 10 million files of child pornography probed for money laundering

The suspect found with more than 10 million images and videos of child pornography is under investigation for possible money laundering.

The 35-year-old man made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest last week for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Suspect arrested by police in Midrand, Gauteng. Picture: X / @SAPoliceService

He was apprehended by law enforcement at his residence in Midrand, Gauteng, on Friday, 17 January, after a search-and-seizure warrant was executed.

CONTINUE READING: Midrand man found with 10 million files of child pornography probed for money laundering

Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]

South African sangoma and reality TV star Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Mofokeng, who claims she is expecting twins, is facing allegations of assault from nearly five years ago.

Maweni appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Monday. The 39-year-old traditional healer was arrested on Sunday during a coordinated operation by the Gauteng cold case unit and counter-intelligence investigators.

Gogo Maweni is a well-known South African traditional healer (sangoma), TV personality, and businesswoman. Picture: Instagram / Gogo Maweni

The charges stem from an incident in December 2019. Maweni is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a bottle in Moroka, Soweto.

CONTINUE READING: Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]

Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein

Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin known as ‘Tiger’ in the Stilfontein gold mine debacle.

The alleged kingpin resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week during a rescue mission to get the miners out.

An aerial view of one of the three shafts used by illegal miners in Stilfontein. Picture: Saps

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find officials who aided Tiger’s escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells.

CONTINUE READING: Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein

