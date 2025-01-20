Top 10 stories of the day: ANC leadership ‘reconfiguration’ | Child porn suspect probed for money laundering | Police hunt ‘Tiger’
Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes as the African National Congress (ANC) announces a “reconfiguration” of its leadership structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, an expert has warned it may not guarantee success.
Meanwhile, the suspect found with more than 10 million images and videos of child pornography is under investigation for possible money laundering.
Furthermore, police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin known as ‘Tiger’ in the Stilfontein gold mine debacle.
Weather tomorrow: 21 January 2025
The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms in three provinces, damaging winds at sea, and high fire danger in the Northern Cape and Free State. – full weather forecast here.
ANC leaders given a week to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN
As the African National Congress (ANC) announces a “reconfiguration” of its leadership structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, an expert has warned it may not guarantee success.
In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC lost its majority in last year’s national and provincial elections. Gauteng’s voter support fell to 35%.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday formally announced the decision to “reconfigure” the leadership in the provinces, taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) after “robust” and fervent debate.
CONTINUE READING: ANC leaders given a week to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN
1 500 people died on SA roads over the festive season
More than 1 500 people died on South African roads during the 2024 festive season, a 5.3% increase over last year.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced the 2024/2025 festive season death toll on Monday.
“Tragically, South Africa witnessed 1 502 deaths resulting from 1 234 fatal crashes during the 2024/25 festive season,” she said.
CONTINUE READING: 1 500 people died on SA roads over the festive season
Midrand man found with 10 million files of child pornography probed for money laundering
The suspect found with more than 10 million images and videos of child pornography is under investigation for possible money laundering.
The 35-year-old man made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest last week for possessing and distributing child pornography.
He was apprehended by law enforcement at his residence in Midrand, Gauteng, on Friday, 17 January, after a search-and-seizure warrant was executed.
CONTINUE READING: Midrand man found with 10 million files of child pornography probed for money laundering
Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]
South African sangoma and reality TV star Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Mofokeng, who claims she is expecting twins, is facing allegations of assault from nearly five years ago.
Maweni appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Monday. The 39-year-old traditional healer was arrested on Sunday during a coordinated operation by the Gauteng cold case unit and counter-intelligence investigators.
The charges stem from an incident in December 2019. Maweni is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a bottle in Moroka, Soweto.
CONTINUE READING: Twins on the way, trouble in the past: ‘Pregnant’ Gogo Maweni remains in custody [VIDEO]
Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein
Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin known as ‘Tiger’ in the Stilfontein gold mine debacle.
The alleged kingpin resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week during a rescue mission to get the miners out.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find officials who aided Tiger’s escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells.
CONTINUE READING: Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein
Here are five more stories of the day:
- ANC shake-up: ‘Removing Lesufi will trigger internal turmoil’
- Chuene Clinic attack: More charges expected against Limpopo suspect as case postponed
- Calls for Ntshavheni to step down after alleged ‘repugnant’ fraud, corruption
- Just 7 days of jet fuel left at OR Tambo International Airport
- Tshwane challenges decision ordering Rooiwal officials back to work
