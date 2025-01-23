Top 10 stories of the day: Expropriation Bill signed into law | Principal killed, wife injured | Mbedu lands another role

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday signed the Expropriation Bill into law.

Meanwhile, the Thursday morning shooting of a Western Cape primary school principal and his wife has left the community in shock after unidentified men approached the couple and opened fire at them outside the school.

Furthermore, Actress Thuso Mbedu is set to star in the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone.

Weather tomorrow: 24 January 2025

A heatwave with persistently hot temperatures is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, while fire danger warnings have been issued for the Northern Cape and Free State. – full weather forecast here.

Ramaphosa signs controversial Expropriation Bill into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday signed the Expropriation Bill into law.

The Bill allows for the expropriation of land with no compensation if it’s in the interest of the public or for public purpose.



Although the Bill was adopted by the National Assembly in 2020, it was opposed by the DA, FF+ and some civil society groups.

Stilfontein ‘Tiger’ still on the loose: ‘Soon we will say who the real masterminds are’

North West Acting Police Commissioner, Patrick Asaneng has promised to soon unmask those behind the scourge of illegal mining in South Africa.

Alleged Stilfontein illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Neo Tshoaeli resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein during a rescue mission last week.



While he was reportedly arrested and transported by officers, he was never booked into a station or admitted to a local hospital.

Principal killed in a hail of bullets and wife injured outside Kraaifontein school

The Thursday morning shooting of a Western Cape primary school principal and his wife has left the community in shock after unidentified men approached the couple and opened fire at them outside the school.

The community of Bloekombos, in Kraaifontein, is in mourning following the fatal shooting of the principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School while pupils were coming to school.



According to the police, three unidentified males approached the couple’s car and opened fire at them, leading to the principal’s death and the injury of his wife.

Mengo admits she had opportunity to tell Mbenenge the kind of relationship she wanted

Secretary for the judges Andiswa Mengo has admitted that she had the opportunity to tell Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge the kind of relationship she wanted from him.

The tribunal into Mengo’s sexual harassment complaint against Mbenenge continued on Thursday, where Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, representing Mbenenge, continued his cross-examination.



Sikhakhane continued to ask Mengo about the WhatsApp messages she had sent to the judge between 2021 and 2022, which she omitted from her statement of complaints.

Thuso Mbedu bags another international role in ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Actress Thuso Mbedu is set to star in the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone.

The film is the adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel of the same name.



Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film follows a young woman’s quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people.

