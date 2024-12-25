Top 10 stories of the day: Christmas babies | Illegal miners still underground | Mashatile urges moderate drinking

Weather tomorrow: 26 December 2024

Severe thunderstorms and fire risks are expected this Day of Goodwill, with localised flooding, hail, and excessive lightning impacting several provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Christmas babies: Eastern Cape mom born on December 25th welcomes twins

Every year, South Africa celebrates babies born on Christmas Day, and this year was no different.

Health MECs, premiers and mayors across the country have been visiting hospitals to congratulate new mothers while showering them with gifts.

Picture: Gauteng department of health

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza has also been visiting Gauteng hospitals in a campaign to get mothers to register their babies. He handed out birth certificates to nine South African mothers who gave birth at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday, 25 December.

Two men charged for accomplice’s killing after cop’s murder in Mabopane armed robbery

Two men have been charged with the killing of their Zimbabwean accomplice after initially being arrested for the murder of a police officer during an armed robbery incident in Mabopane, Gauteng.

Joseph Mjozi Makhubele and Bongani Wilson Mabena were charged last week on 18 December, following a breakthrough in investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

Picture: iStock

Makhubele and Mabena were implicated in an armed robbery that led to the murder of a police officer in 2022.

Illegal miners spend Christmas trapped underground as concerned groups plead for help

As illegal miners trapped at the Stilfontein mine in North West spend Christmas underground, activists have vowed to continue to compel the government to rescue them.

Last week, the Pretoria North High Court dismissed an urgent application from the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) and other concerned groups. They were attempting to compel the government to promptly begin rescue and resurfacing operations and to provide food and humanitarian aid.

Community members are searched by police officers before entering the mineshaft to negotiate with illegal miners in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday morning, the Macua media liaison officer Sabelo Mnguni confirmed that more than 500 illegal miners who had been trapped since last month had spent Christmas underground.

Archbishop Makgoba warns GNU will be punished ‘if politicians continue to live in the past’

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has issued a stern warning to the government of national unity (GNU), cautioning that failure to address South Africa’s pressing challenges will result in electoral consequences.

The archbishop delivered this message during a Christmas Eve service held at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba at St George’s Cathedral on 9 August 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

In his sermon, Makgoba shared insights from conversations with friends about the state of South Africa and the world while preparing his Christmas Day message.

Mashatile asks nation not to drink excessively, acknowledges the year that was

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reflected on 2024’s ups and downs while asking South Africans not to end the year on a sour note.

2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the first democratic elections. The nation experienced successes in the arts and sports, while social issues continued to plague its people.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: X / @PMashatile

Mashatile’s year-end address began by highlighting one of the greatest contributors to the pain and heartache experienced by South Africans in December.

Here are five more stories of the day:

