Top 10 stories of the day: Trucks remain at Lebombo border | Baby joy vs teen pregnancy concerns | Rassie spreads Christmas cheer

News today includes the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, remains closed for trucks on Thursday as protests intensify in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, as the South African government continues to celebrate babies born on Christmas Day, it has also raised concerns about the scourge of teenage pregnancy in the country.

Furthermore, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus kicked off Christmas Day with a brisk 6km walk on Cape Town’s Bloubergstrand beachfront with some avid rugby supporter.

Weather tomorrow: 27 December 2024

The weather service has warned of severethunderstorms with hail and flooding risks in parts of the North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. – full weather forecast here.

Cargo trucks remain at Lebombo border amid unrest in Mozambique

The Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, remains closed for trucks on Thursday as protests intensify in Mozambique.

South Africa’s neighbouring country has been grappling with escalating civil unrest following a Constitutional Court decision to uphold October’s election results, declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as Mozambique’s next president.

Trucks queue on the N4 Highway at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga. Picture: Gallo Images/Deon Raath

This unrest has led to the suspension of cargo processing at the Lebombo Port of Entry, resulting in extensive queues of trucks on the South African side.

Fire guts 28 shacks as ‘intoxicated’ resident falls asleep while cooking

The Department of Human Settlements (DHS) is rushing to identify residents of Masinenge Informal Settlement after a fire torched a host of shacks in the area.

No fatalities were reported by the provincial government, which is working to identify everyone affected, as many residents of the shacks are believed to be away.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: File

Officials are on the ground providing blankets, food, necessities and temporary shelter to speed up relief efforts.

Christmas baby celebrations overshadowed by concerns of teenage pregnancy

As the South African government continues to celebrate babies born on Christmas Day, it has also raised concerns about the scourge of teenage pregnancy in the country.

The country recorded at least 570 babies between 12am and 12pm on Christmas Day.

Picture: Gauteng department of health

Among the new mothers was a 13-year-old girl who gave birth at Seshego Hospital outside Polokwane in Limpopo, three 15-year-olds who gave birth at Emmaus, Hlabisa, and St Andrews Hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, and a 16-year-old young girl who gave birth at Klerksdorp/Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in the North West province.

eThekwini Municipality will have a short reprieve on their water restrictions to accommodate visitors flocking to the coast for the holidays.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) announced in October that a reduction of water supply would be implemented for a period of 12 months as usage was exceeding the licenced allocation.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

DWS and and eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba met on Christmas day to discuss the restrictions and the impact on the capacity to deliver water supply to an area heaving with holiday makers.

‘Was really lekka’: Rassie Erasmus walks the Christmas talk with Bok fans [VIDEOS]

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus kicked off Christmas Day with a brisk 6km walk on Cape Town’s Bloubergstrand beachfront with some avid rugby supporter.

The gathering of followed a post on X from Erasmus on Sunday, broadcasting an open invitation to join him and his English bulldog, Frank, for an early-morning beach walk.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus celebrated Christmas Day morning with a group of supporters at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. Bottom right: Rassie’s beloved bulldog Frank. Pictures: X / @RassieRugby

While the legendary coach’s “head games” with opponents gave birth to the popular “Rassie, Rassie, Rassie” rendition of the Cranberry’s 1994 Zombie hit, it seems Erasmus’s beloved bulldog is “in his head”…

