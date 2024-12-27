Top 10 stories of the day: Moz unrest disrupts tourism | X-Mas baby dad arrested | Makhadzi no-show drama

News today includes the ongoing political unrest in Mozambique has affected the flow of tourists from South Africa and interrupted the operations of the travelling agencies.

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of statutory rape after allegedly fathering a child with a 13-year-old girl.

Furthermore, the North West police launched a search for suspects after festivalgoers caused chaos when the event’s headline performer, award-winning musician Makhadzi, did not show up.

Weather tomorrow: 28 December 2024

There will be partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers with heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to flooding in parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo, the North West, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal. – full weather forecast here.

Mozambique unrest disrupts SA tourism and travel agencies

The ongoing political unrest in Mozambique has affected the flow of tourists from South Africa and interrupted the operations of the travelling agencies.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest after the Constitutional Court upheld the 9 October’s election results, declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as the next president. In latest unrest which started after the ruling on Monday, 33 people have been killed, and 15 were injured during the clash with the country’s law enforcement agencies.

Protesters gather next to a burning barricade in Maputo on December 23, 2024. (Photo by Amilton Neves / AFP)

More than 100 people have died since the protests that began in October.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini removes Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Zulu prime minister

Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has fired his prime minister and KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverent Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The monarch reportedly sacked the MEC from the key and influential position in the kingdom on Thursday and informed him in writing.

MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Picture: Supplied

The monarch revealed the removal of Buthelezi from his position in a letter to the Zulu nation and all citizens dated 25 December.

Limpopo man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old Christmas Day mother

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of statutory rape after allegedly fathering a child with a 13-year-old girl.

His arrest follows reports of the 13-year-old who gave birth at Seshego Hospital on 25 December 2024.

Picture: iStock

It is illegal for people younger than 16 years to consent to or to be involved in any sexual act. It constitutes statutory rape.

Stilfontein illegal miners resort to cannibalism as relief efforts begin to dwindle

A letter sent from under the Stilfontein earth highlights the dire situation facing illegal miners.

It has been almost a month since the Gauteng High Court granted an interim order allowing illegal miners to receive emergency aid.

An aerial view of one of the three shafts used by illegal miners in Stilfontein. Picture: Saps

However, the non-profit organisation supplying the food is running low on resources, with the bodies of the surfacing men illustrating the extreme malnourishment being experienced.

Fans set stage on fire after Makhadzi fails to appear in North West

The North West police launched a search for suspects after festivalgoers caused chaos when the event’s headline performer, award-winning musician Makhadzi, did not show up.

Festivalgoers attended the annual Kwas London Fun, Games & Music Festival at Makwassie Stadium in Wolmaransstad on Thursday, where the singer, Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was advertised to perform.

Makhadzi’s no-show at Kwas London Festival led to chaos, with fans setting fire to the stage and causing R3 million in damage. Pictures: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu and Saps

However, she allegedly failed to appear during the timeslot, leaving fans waiting until the early hours of Friday.

Here are five more stories of the day:

