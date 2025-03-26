Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Foreign hostages’ on the run | Cannabis ban withdrawal | Who is Brent Bozell III?

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Picture: iStock / The Citizen / Cheryl Kahla
News today includes at least 50 people believed to be foreign nationals in being on the run after allegedly being held hostage in Johannesburg.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the law banning the sale of cannabis and hemp products in the country to allow for a public participation process.
Furthermore, there is suspicion that US President Donald Trump has likely nominated conservative Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa to keep an eye on the country and report back to Trump.
Weather tomorrow: 26 March 2025
The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms and flooding across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Fire danger conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
At least 50 foreign nationals escape alleged hostage situation [VIDEO]
At least 50 people believed to be foreign nationals in South Africa are on the run after allegedly being held hostage in Johannesburg.
It is understood that the foreign nationals escaped from a house in Lombardy East on Wednesday morning.
They were caught on camera by neighbours who heard loud noises coming from outside their houses.
When they looked, they saw scores of people running down the street, some naked and others carrying bread.
CONTINUE READING: At least 50 foreign nationals escape alleged hostage situation [VIDEO]
Motsoaledi to withdraw controversial ban on cannabis, hemp products
Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the law banning the sale of cannabis and hemp products in the country to allow for a public participation process.
The Presidency announced this on Tuesday evening following a meeting between Motsoaledi and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Earlier this month, Motsoaledi announced a ban in Government Gazette criminalising the use of all cannabis and hemp products.
This led to an outcry from growers and activists who vowed to challenge the government in a court battle to compel it to reverse its decision to ban the use of cannabis and hemp in foodstuff and cosmetic products.
CONTINUE READING: Motsoaledi to withdraw controversial ban on cannabis, hemp products
Trump nominated Bozell III ‘to keep an eye on SA’
US President Donald Trump has likely nominated conservative Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa to keep an eye on the country and report back to Trump.
This is the view of some after Bozell III’s nomination was published on the US Congress’ official website this week. He will replace Reuben Brigety, who resigned last year.
Bozell III, whom the Senate must confirm, will step into the role with tensions high between South Africa and the United States.
He is a conservative activist and the father of one of the people charged with storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
CONTINUE READING: Trump nominated Bozell III ‘to keep an eye on SA’
WATCH: Elderly Kwinana says prison is not good for her health
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana has told the East London Magistrate’s Court that the extortion charges against her are frivolous.
It is alleged Kwinana terrorised residents of Bhongweni Village, outside East London, allegedly using armed security personnel and heavy machinery to demolish the homes of tenants who had built houses on land she reportedly owns and failed to pay rent.
She also faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and pointing a firearm.
Taking the stand to motivate her bail application, 61-year-old Kwinana said she was old and that prison conditions had an impact on her health.
CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Elderly Kwinana says prison is not good for her health
Paleker’s patience pays off as he joins ICC elite panel of umpires
Allahuddien Paleker has become the latest South African umpire to join the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, following in the footsteps of men such as Rudi Koertzen, Dave Orchard and Marais Erasmus, who also officiated on the elite panel.
Paleker, 47, will serve on the panel for the next 12 months. He joins 11 other umpires from around the world, including fellow South African Adrian Holdstock, on the elite panel.
Other South Africans to feature on the ICC international umpiring panel include Lubabalo Gcuma, Stephen Harris, Arno Jacobs and previously Barry Lambson and Karl Liebenberg.
CONTINUE READING: Paleker’s patience pays off as he joins ICC elite panel of umpires
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Budget warning: How will we afford basic services?
- Trump nominates Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa
- Gauteng schools face scrutiny over language and admissions policies
- Wiseman Mncube apologises after backlash over insensitive comment about Ashley Ogle
- Mudslinging in Tshwane as ANC and DA clash over the city’s governance
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: 2 arrested for Soshanguve shooting | Ramaphosa calls US cut a ‘wake-up call’ | Safa can’t pay salaries
Download our app