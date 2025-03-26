Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Foreign hostages’ on the run | Cannabis ban withdrawal | Who is Brent Bozell III?

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes at least 50 people believed to be foreign nationals in being on the run after allegedly being held hostage in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the law banning the sale of cannabis and hemp products in the country to allow for a public participation process.

Furthermore, there is suspicion that US President Donald Trump has likely nominated conservative Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa to keep an eye on the country and report back to Trump.

Weather tomorrow: 26 March 2025

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms and flooding across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Fire danger conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

At least 50 foreign nationals escape alleged hostage situation [VIDEO]

At least 50 people believed to be foreign nationals in South Africa are on the run after allegedly being held hostage in Johannesburg.

It is understood that the foreign nationals escaped from a house in Lombardy East on Wednesday morning.

Picture: Michel Bega

They were caught on camera by neighbours who heard loud noises coming from outside their houses.

When they looked, they saw scores of people running down the street, some naked and others carrying bread.

Motsoaledi to withdraw controversial ban on cannabis, hemp products

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the law banning the sale of cannabis and hemp products in the country to allow for a public participation process.

The Presidency announced this on Tuesday evening following a meeting between Motsoaledi and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Picture: iStock

Earlier this month, Motsoaledi announced a ban in Government Gazette criminalising the use of all cannabis and hemp products.

This led to an outcry from growers and activists who vowed to challenge the government in a court battle to compel it to reverse its decision to ban the use of cannabis and hemp in foodstuff and cosmetic products.

Trump nominated Bozell III ‘to keep an eye on SA’

US President Donald Trump has likely nominated conservative Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa to keep an eye on the country and report back to Trump.

This is the view of some after Bozell III’s nomination was published on the US Congress’ official website this week. He will replace Reuben Brigety, who resigned last year.

Leo Brent Bozell III, Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to South Africa. (Kris Connor / Getty Images)

Bozell III, whom the Senate must confirm, will step into the role with tensions high between South Africa and the United States.

He is a conservative activist and the father of one of the people charged with storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

WATCH: Elderly Kwinana says prison is not good for her health

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana has told the East London Magistrate’s Court that the extortion charges against her are frivolous.

It is alleged Kwinana terrorised residents of Bhongweni Village, outside East London, allegedly using armed security personnel and heavy machinery to demolish the homes of tenants who had built houses on land she reportedly owns and failed to pay rent.

Kwinana’s bail application was underway in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

She also faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and pointing a firearm.

Taking the stand to motivate her bail application, 61-year-old Kwinana said she was old and that prison conditions had an impact on her health.

Paleker’s patience pays off as he joins ICC elite panel of umpires

Allahuddien Paleker has become the latest South African umpire to join the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, following in the footsteps of men such as Rudi Koertzen, Dave Orchard and Marais Erasmus, who also officiated on the elite panel.

Paleker, 47, will serve on the panel for the next 12 months. He joins 11 other umpires from around the world, including fellow South African Adrian Holdstock, on the elite panel.

Allahuddien Paleker talks to two Proteas batters during a recent match. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Other South Africans to feature on the ICC international umpiring panel include Lubabalo Gcuma, Stephen Harris, Arno Jacobs and previously Barry Lambson and Karl Liebenberg.

