Top 10 stories of the day: 2 arrested for Soshanguve shooting | Ramaphosa calls US cut a ‘wake-up call’ | Safa can’t pay salaries

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of community safety patrollers in Soshanguve, Gauteng.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the United States’ (US) decision to cut aid funding to South Africa as a “wake-up call” for the country to develop its own capabilities.

Furthermore, the South African Football Association (Safa) have been forced to delay the payment of salaries to their employees in March.

Weather tomorrow: 26 March 2025

Severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, North West and Free State. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Two suspects linked to Soshanguve shooting arrested

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of community safety patrollers in Soshanguve, Gauteng.

This comes after it was confirmed that the death toll from the shooting has risen to six.

Soshanguve shooting. Picture: Michel Bega

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed the families of the deceased on Tuesday after tragedy struck at Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve over the weekend.

CONTINUE READING: UPDATE: Two suspects linked to Soshanguve shooting arrested

27 Home Affairs officials dismissed for fraud and corruption since July 2024

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has commended the department’s progress in rooting out corrupt officials.

The minister launched the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) on Tuesday to combat corruption.

Department of Home Affairs Picture: Carlos Muchave/ The Citizen

Schreiber said corruption in the department was not a one-man show. Sophisticated syndicates organised themselves within Home Affairs to extort and defraud both South Africans and immigrants.

CONTINUE READING: 27 Home Affairs officials dismissed for fraud and corruption since July 2024

WATCH: Ramaphosa describes US funding cut to SA as a ‘wake-up call’, says ‘it’s their money’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the United States’ (US) decision to cut aid funding to South Africa as a “wake-up call” for the country to develop its own capabilities.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s (Denosa) ninth national congress, taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on 12 March 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Ramaphosa said the government has had discussions about the US cutting off its funding.

“It is entirely within their own right. I mean, it is their own money. In many ways, it’s a wake-up call on our part as South Africans that we’ve got to find ways of being self-reliant, of relying on our own resources, and that is what our people expect, even within our fiscal constraints and challenges.”

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Ramaphosa describes US funding cut to SA as a ‘wake-up call’, says ‘it’s their money’

Takealot assault: Altercation caught on camera blamed on drivers in mourning [VIDEO]

A fierce altercation between a motorist and a group of Takealot delivery drivers is being attributed to an outpouring of grief.

A video circulating on social media shows a man and a younger passenger swamped by several drivers who take turns striking the two motorists.

A screenshot of the video showing the altercation between driver and a motorist. Picture: X

Takealot confirmed it is aware of the incident, which the company states occurred on Friday, 21 March.

CONTINUE READING: Takealot assault: Altercation caught on camera blamed on drivers in mourning [VIDEO]

Embarrassment for Safa as they can’t pay salaries on time

The South African Football Association (Safa) have been forced to delay the payment of salaries to their employees in March.

A letter, sent by Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao, dated Monday, states that Safa will only be able to pay their staff salaries on 31 March, instead of the usual date of 25 March.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao has informed her staff that their March salaries will be delayed. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

“We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, we will not be able to pay your salaries tomorrow,” reads the letter.

CONTINUE READING: Embarrassment for Safa as they can’t pay salaries on time

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Malema gets ‘Kill The Boer’ backlash | Child porn case postponed | Leaked ‘JD Vance’ audio