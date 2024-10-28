Top 10 stories of the day: Gift of the Givers terrorism claims refuted | Shivambu on politicians joining MK party | Mantashe’s rallying cry
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
News today includes the Gift of the Givers founder slamming allegations that his organisation is financing terrorism.
Meanwhile, MK party’s Floyd Shivambu claims every everything he disclosed about leaving the EFF is “true”.
Then, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says if the party’s deployees in the government of national unity (GNU) work hard they will increase the ANC’s dwindling support.
News Today: 28 October 2024
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman slams reports that Gift of the Givers financing terrorism
Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has hit back at allegations that his organisation is financing terrorism.
This comes after a Jewish human rights lawyer alleged in an open letter that Gift of the Givers donates money to groups blacklisted as terrorist organisations by the US government.
Lawrence Nowosenetz, former chairperson of the Jewish Board of Deputies objected to the Helen Suzman Foundation invitation to Sooliman to deliver the Helen Suzman memorial lecture in two weeks.
Floyd Shivambu claims ‘everything about EFF’ in interview was true
MK party national organiser Floyd Shivambu claims every everything he disclosed about leaving the EFF, leader Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma in his interview with politics podcast SMWX host Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is “true”.
Shivambu on Saturday discussed his relationship with Malema and other explosive issues after leaving the EFF for Zuma’s MK party.
The interview sparked debate on social media with Shivambu and Malema trending on various platforms.
Mantashe’s rallying cry: Hard work is key to reviving ANC’s support
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says if the party’s deployees in the government of national unity (GNU) work hard they will increase the ANC’s dwindling support.
Mantashe was speaking at a wreath laying ceremony at the gravesite of ANC veteran Oliver Reginal Tambo in Ekurhuleni on Sunday.
Mantashe said the ANC’s ministers could bring confidence back into the party if they speak about their achievements in their portfolios.
Concerns about food poisoning incidents disrupting teaching and learning
The Basic Education Department said the increasing reports of food poisoning have disrupted teaching and learning as the majority of the cases affected learners during school hours.
The department has raised concerns about the several food poisoning cases which has had an impact on learning, saying school time has been directed towards assisting the affected learners with medical attention.
At least seven children have died and dozens of others across Gauteng hospitalised after eating snacks predominantly from spaza shops.
Calls for investigation into Gauteng’s R9.7m gun tender
The DA in Gauteng says it wants an investigation into the procurement of 124 pistols by the Gauteng government for R78 000 each.
The price of the guns was revealed in the department of community’s financial 2023-2024 financial year.
The guns come to a total of R9.7m when combined.
SA joins other countries condemning Israel’s attack on Iran
South Africa has joined other countries, including Saudi Arabia, condemning Israel’s attack on Iran and the continuous bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon
Israeli warplanes on Saturday struck military bases and missile sites in several Iranian provinces, killing four soldiers.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran was determined to defend itself after attack.
This declaration came as South Africa and the international community warned Israel and Iran against escalating the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Zimbabwean woman gets 5-year suspended sentence for child abuse
The Burgersfort Regional Court sentenced a 32-year-old woman to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The accused, a foreign national, was also sentenced to three years of correctional supervision.
The court heard that in October 2023, the woman, a Zimbabwean national, abused and assaulted her 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son at their home.
Sundowns suffer shock defeat against City
Polokwane City caused a stunning upset with a 1-0 win over reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership match played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Bulelani Nikani scored the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute as Sundowns suffered their first defeat of the season.
It was a well-deserved victory for the Limpopo side who played without fear and looked the hungrier of the two teams. They restricted Sundowns to zero shots on target for the entire 90 minutes.
‘Shaka iLembe’ dominates SAFTAs with 12 Awards: Highlights and top wins
Shaka iLembe dominated the 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs18) on 25 and 26 October, taking home 12 awards.
Hosted by Lerato Kganyago-Ndlala and Skhumba Hlophe, the main ceremony was held at Gallagher Convention Centre, celebrating South Africa’s film and television talent under the theme “Back to Basics”.
Production company Bomb Shelter led with 13 awards, largely due to Shaka iLembe‘s multiple wins, including Best TV Drama, Best Achievement in Makeup and Styling, and Best Original Music/Score.
