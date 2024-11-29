Top 10 stories of the day: Black Friday big spenders | Cricket players arrested for match-fixing | ZEP deadline extended

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes despite consumers in all income bands in South Africa suffering from financial stress because their expenses often exceed their incomes, consumers were still queueing to spend their money on Black Friday.

Meanwhile, in an effort to root out corruption in sport, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, has arrested three former South African cricket players who were implicated in match-fixing during the 2015/2016 domestic T20 Ram Slam Challenge.

Furthermore, the Department of Home Affairs has extended the deadline for Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs).

News Today: 29 November 2024

The latest weather forecast predicts clear skies and warm conditions on Saturday.

However, fire danger warnings have been issued in four provinces.– full weather forecast here.

Black Friday: These are the big spenders by 17:00

Despite consumers in all income bands in South Africa suffering from financial stress because their expenses often exceed their incomes, consumers were still queueing to spend their money on Black Friday.

According to the Ozow Black Friday dashboard, one consumer already spent R340 000 on one single transaction by 17:00. The average transaction value was R490.27 by 17:00, while the most transactions by one consumer using Ozow to pay was 26.

In previous years, chaos erupted at malls and retailers as consumers vied for the crazy specials on the day. Picture: Getty Images

The top three transactions by amount were R834 800 where one consumer paid in 15 transactions, followed by R390 700 spent in 21 transactions and R340 000 spent in one transaction. The most transactions so far by one individual were 137, followed by someone else with 91 transactions and another with 75 transactions.

Mchunu says poverty makes it harder for police to combat illegal mining, as community raises concerns (VIDEOS)

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has reviewed progress on tackling illegal mining in Stilfontein, highlighting Operation Vala Umgodi’s efforts while also addressing its challenges and the humanitarian concerns raised by communities.

Mchunu and Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo were in the Stilfontein area on Friday afternoon to obtain a progress report on measures that will lead to the resurfacing of the illegal miners in the area.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

More than 50 miners, including teenagers, have resurfaced from the shafts since Sunday.

Former SA cricket players arrested for match-fixing scandal

In an effort to root out corruption in sport, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, has arrested three former South African cricket players who were implicated in match-fixing during the 2015/2016 domestic T20 Ram Slam Challenge.

Ethy Mbhalati (43), Thami Tsolekile (44) and Lonwabo Tsotsobe (40) were handcuffed on different days this month.

Former SA cricketer Thami Tsolekile. Picture: Gallo Images

The arrests come after an investigation by the Hawks, following allegations made by a whistleblower in October 2016.

ANC’s leaders in KZN could become Black Friday bargains for MK party

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the MK party could be the biggest winner once more if the ANC decides to disband KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) provincial executive committee (PEC).

The ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) will meet the PEC at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Saturday.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo. Photo: Clive Ndou

While the agenda of the meeting is not clear, it has been speculated that it concerns the ANC’s dismal performance in KZN during this year’s elections.

Home Affairs extends ZEP deadline by another year

The Department of Home Affairs has extended the deadline for Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs).

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said this was for him to “fulfil the duty placed on me by the Gauteng High Court to consult the affected ZEP holders and all other stakeholders on the future of the current dispensation.”

Picture: Brent Meersman

Schreiber on Friday gazetted another extension by a year to 28 November 2025.

