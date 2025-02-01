Top 10 stories of the day: SANDF soldier dies | Zuma-Sambudla vows to fight | Petrol price

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Another South African Defence Force (SANDF) soldier has died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as fighting continues to rage on near the city of Goma.

It is understood the SANDF soldier died from his wounds in hospital on Saturday.

This brings to 14 the number of SANDF soldiers that have been killed in the DRC in the battle with M23 rebels.

Leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held crisis talks in Zimbabwe on Friday about the escalating violence in the DRC.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has vowed that she would not be silenced and would fight for her father, former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma-Sambudla made the comments in a statement on Friday evening, a day after her first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court

Zuma-Sambudla faces charges of incitement to commit terrorism, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit violence, read with Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956.

She was released on a warning.

While the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has given South Africans some reprieve by the dropping the repo rate by 25 basis points, the same cannot be said about the petrol price.

Motorists are set for more pain as the Central Energy Fund (CEF) has predicted a rise in fuel prices for February.

Petrol prices are expected to rise by a whopping 90 cents per litre whole diesel could increase by R1.00 per litre.

South African motorists had to ensure a 19 cents petrol price increase in the beginning of the year and now will now have to contend with more price hikes, adding more strain on their pockets and also to the cost of living.

Orlando Pirates edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a thrilling Betway Premiership clash at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Maswanganyi’s cheeky penalty deep in referee’s optional time was enough to earn the Buccaneers the three points and the bragging rights in the Soweto derby.

The victory saw Pirates close the gap from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to three points and Amakhosi remained fifth after the loss.

The full capacity crowd at Soccer City was treated to some nice football from both teams as they took each other on.

The Komani Regional Court sentenced former Department of Justice employee Siyamcela Fudumele to five years’ imprisonment for stealing bail funds worth R45 000.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) unit in East London, along with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), secured the conviction on 30 January 2025.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba revealed that the 37-year-old Fudumele, who had worked for the department since 2015, “manipulated the system and misappropriated bail funds, resulting in a financial loss of R45 000 to the department”.

Fudumele was responsible for managing bail payments and fines through the Justice Deposit Account System (JDAS).

