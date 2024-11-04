Top 10 stories of the day: Mark Lifman shot dead | Govt departments fight over court building | Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission
In today’s news, controversial businessman Mark Lifman was shot at a shopping mall in George, Western Cape, the Department of Justice spent the weekend trying to convince the Department of Employment and Labour not to shut down the Mpumalanga High Court building, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission.
Also, ANC municipal councillors in the North West have been told they will be removed from their posts if the continue to defy the party, and the headmaster of Wynberg Boys’ High School stirred controversy with his speech at the 2024 Valedictory Assembly.
News today: 4 November
Mark Lifman shot dead in George
Controversial businessman Mark Lifman has reportedly been killed at a shopping mall in the Western Cape.
Described as an underworld kingpin, Lifman had previously been linked to the murder of steroid dealer Brian Wainstein and has faced accusations relating to extortion and money laundering.
The shooting occurred at roughly 11.30am at the Garden Route Mall, with the suspects fleeing in a white VW Polo with CY registration plates.
Government departments fight over ‘white elephant’ court building
The Department of Justice (DoJ) has spent the weekend trying to convince the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) not to shut down the “non-compliant “Mpumalanga High Court building.
The squabble between the two organs of state started about two weeks ago when the DEL inspections revealed that the R1.1 billion four-storey building in Mbombela, which accommodates DoJ and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) employees, failed to meet the occupational health and safety (OHS) standards.
After further investigation, DEL issued a prohibition order instructing the department to shut down the building and evacuate the employees immediately, but the DoJ continued to operate.
Paul Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission – report
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly appeared before the African National Congress’ (ANC) integrity commission in an effort to clear his name of numerous allegations.
Mashatile has been accused of buying a R28 million house in Cape Town in December 2023 with cash.
However, he has denied this, stating that he owns no properties in Cape Town or elsewhere, aside from a home he and his late wife bought through a bank loan in Kelvin, Johannesburg.
ANC councillors in North West to be removed for defying orders from Luthuli House
ANC municipal councillors in the Bojanala region in the North West will be removed from their posts if the continue to defy the party.
Moses Kotane topped the list of municipalities being targeted for action by the Regional Working Committee (RWC) – and could see all ANC PR (proportional representation) councillors removed.
Regional secretary Raymond Moraile confirmed that the council speaker, Gugu Mtshali, was given 48 hours to step down from Tuesday last week when she allegedly tore up the council’s agenda document during the postponed council sitting last week. He said Mtshali’s behaviour had brought the ANC and the Moses Kotane council into disrepute.
Wynberg Boys’ High School headmaster’s speech sparks backlash over gender stereotypes
Deon Scheepers, the headmaster of Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town, stirred controversy with his speech at the 2024 Valedictory Assembly in October.
Presenting it as humour, Scheepers’ address included remarks that many felt went too far.
Scheepers has drawn criticism from both social media users and staff members of the sister school, the Wynberg Girls’ High School.
Here are five more stories of the day:
- 10-year-old Alex girl passes away after suspected food poisoning
- Johannesburg Water with R37bn infrastructure backlog, DA calls for board to be dissolved
- Law Society hits back at Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo
- Proposed Eskom tariff increase could sink municipalities – report
- Number of illegal miners who have resurfaced in Orkney rises to 565
Yesterday’s News recap
