Top 10 stories of the day: Mark Lifman shot dead | Govt departments fight over court building | Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission

In today’s news, controversial businessman Mark Lifman was shot at a shopping mall in George, Western Cape, the Department of Justice spent the weekend trying to convince the Department of Employment and Labour not to shut down the Mpumalanga High Court building, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission.

Also, ANC municipal councillors in the North West have been told they will be removed from their posts if the continue to defy the party, and the headmaster of Wynberg Boys’ High School stirred controversy with his speech at the 2024 Valedictory Assembly.

News today: 4 November

Mark Lifman shot dead in George

Controversial businessman Mark Lifman has reportedly been killed at a shopping mall in the Western Cape.

Mark Lifman at the Western Cape High Court on 21 October 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Described as an underworld kingpin, Lifman had previously been linked to the murder of steroid dealer Brian Wainstein and has faced accusations relating to extortion and money laundering.

The shooting occurred at roughly 11.30am at the Garden Route Mall, with the suspects fleeing in a white VW Polo with CY registration plates.

Government departments fight over ‘white elephant’ court building

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has spent the weekend trying to convince the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) not to shut down the “non-compliant “Mpumalanga High Court building.

The Mpumalanga High Court. Picture: Mpumalanga News

The squabble between the two organs of state started about two weeks ago when the DEL inspections revealed that the R1.1 billion four-storey building in Mbombela, which accommodates DoJ and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) employees, failed to meet the occupational health and safety (OHS) standards.

After further investigation, DEL issued a prohibition order instructing the department to shut down the building and evacuate the employees immediately, but the DoJ continued to operate.

Paul Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission – report

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly appeared before the African National Congress’ (ANC) integrity commission in an effort to clear his name of numerous allegations.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile during a visit to Cedara College of Agriculture in Durban on 18 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Mashatile has been accused of buying a R28 million house in Cape Town in December 2023 with cash.

However, he has denied this, stating that he owns no properties in Cape Town or elsewhere, aside from a home he and his late wife bought through a bank loan in Kelvin, Johannesburg.

ANC councillors in North West to be removed for defying orders from Luthuli House

ANC municipal councillors in the Bojanala region in the North West will be removed from their posts if the continue to defy the party.

General view of the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Michel Bega

Moses Kotane topped the list of municipalities being targeted for action by the Regional Working Committee (RWC) – and could see all ANC PR (proportional representation) councillors removed.

Regional secretary Raymond Moraile confirmed that the council speaker, Gugu Mtshali, was given 48 hours to step down from Tuesday last week when she allegedly tore up the council’s agenda document during the postponed council sitting last week. He said Mtshali’s behaviour had brought the ANC and the Moses Kotane council into disrepute.

Wynberg Boys’ High School headmaster’s speech sparks backlash over gender stereotypes

Deon Scheepers, the headmaster of Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town, stirred controversy with his speech at the 2024 Valedictory Assembly in October.

Picture: iStock

Presenting it as humour, Scheepers’ address included remarks that many felt went too far.

Scheepers has drawn criticism from both social media users and staff members of the sister school, the Wynberg Girls’ High School.

Here are five more stories of the day:

