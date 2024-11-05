Top 10 stories of the day: 2 detained for Lifman murder | Govt’s R2m overtime pay | Rachel ‘overwhelmed by kindness’

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, police have reportedly arrested two men for the murder of underworld figure Mark Lifman, Gauteng government employees allegedly claimed overtime and exorbitant travel costs fraudulently while the country was in lockdown, and Daniel Smit has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder Jerobejin van Wyk.

Also, reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni said she has been stunned by an audio recording of her husband that has been doing the rounds on social media, and Rachel Kolisi has thanked the public for their support in the wake of announcing she and Siya Kolisi will be getting a divorce.

News today: 5 November

A heatwave gripping the country for the weekend will subside on Tuesday with cold and rainy weather.

Warnings have even been issued for snow in the Eastern Cape and thunderstorms in other provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Mark Lifman: Police confirm two charged for kingpin’s murder

Police have arrested two men in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in George that killed underworld figure Mark Lifman.

Mark Lifman at the Western Cape High Court on 21 October 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The two suspects were tracked to a location near Uniondale outside Knysna several hours after the incident.

Pandemic payout scandal: DA alleges R2 million in alleged fraudulent claims in Gauteng

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says some Gauteng government employees allegedly claimed overtime and exorbitant travel costs fraudulently while the country was in lockdown.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs media in Johannesburg on 20 February 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

According to the party, around R2 million was lost through fraudulent overtime claims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel Smit sentenced to life for Jerobejin van Wyk murder

Daniel Smit has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in Klawer in February 2022.

Daniel Smit. Picture: Supplied

The 58-year-old Smit appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where the sentence was handed down.

ANC KZN ‘definitely not’ working with MK party, says chair amid claims of tensions within GPU

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed claims of tensions within the government of provincial unity (GPU) in the province.

Provincial chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Duma with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nwabiso Dlamini

The party leadership addressed the media on Monday, clarifying its relationship with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) and how these partnerships impact the GPU.

Petrol price: Motorists to pay more at the pumps from Wednesday

With just about a month and a half left before the festive season kicks in, South African motorists will pay more for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 6 November.

Picture: Neil McCartney

The increase comes after a few months of reprieve for cash-strapped motorists with significant drops in the petrol price.

WATCH: No load shedding expected after explosion at unit 6 of Kriel power station

Eskom has confirmed that an explosion which rocked its coal-fired Kriel Power Station will not lead to load shedding.

Picture: Screengrab of video.

It is understood the blast affected Unit 6 of the power station located in Mpumalanga. The facility has a total capacity of 3,000 MW.

‘I am devastated’ – Izingane Zes’thembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni on leaked audio of her ‘fiancé’

Izingane Zes’thembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni has released a statement addressing allegations about her marriage.

Reality TV Star, Vuyokazi Nciweni. Picture: Instagram/@ vuyokazi_nciweni

This comes after an audio recording, alleged to be of the reality TV star’s fiancé, chef Xolani Sabelo, circulated on social media.

Rachel Kolisi thanks fans for support after Siya split

A week after the news broke about Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s split, Rachel took to social media to express her gratitude, saying she’s been overwhelmed by all the love and kindness she’s received.

Rachel Kolisi thanked her fans on social media for their support amid her breakup with husband Siya. Picture: Facebook/Rachel Kolisi

The couple announced their separation on 22 October on their Instagram accounts that they’re ending their eight-year marriage.

Bafana star Mokwana tracked by European clubs

Bafana Bafana midfielder Elias Mokwana has attracted interest from European teams, despite being in his first season at Tunisian club Esperance. The speedy winger scored his first goal for the North African giants in the 2-0 win over Etoile du Sahel on Sunday.

Elias Mokwana scored Bafana’s only goal in Brazzaville. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Mokwana was the subject of interest from Kaizer Chiefs before he moved to Esperance where he’s making steady progress. The former Sekhukhune United player is also in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad that will face Uganda and South Sudan in this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Cameron Hanekom loving his first Springbok experience: ‘Dream come true’

Exciting rising Bulls loose forward talent Cameron Hanekom is loving his first experience in the Springbok setup, after he was called into the end-of-year-tour squad as an injury replacement after Damian Willemse dropped out.

Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom is enjoying his first stint with the Springboks after making it into the squad as an injury replacement for their tour to the UK. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Hanekom enjoyed a brilliant past season for the Bulls and was invited to the Boks’ alignment camps ahead of the international season, but an injury just before the incoming series scuppered his chances of being selected.

Yesterday’s news recap

