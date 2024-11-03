Top 10 stories of the day: Calls for probe into police ties in taxi industry | Shops raided in Tshwane | EMPD accused of using civilians

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, complaints against police officers involved in the taxi industry have been referred to the relevant police departments, Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led the launch of a campaign to “reclaim and transform public spaces”, and a male lion roaming around Mbombela was captured.

Also, the suspended head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has been accused of running a private police force of his own, and Mamelodi Sundowns humiliated Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Knockout.

News today: 3 November

Allegations of police officials’ ties to taxi industry spark calls for investigation

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) has referred the complaints against police officers involved in the taxi industry to the relevant police departments.

Picture for illustration purposes. Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

This comes amid disputes between communities and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) over picking up passengers on the roads.

South Africans have since implicated police officers, alleging that they are also linked to the taxi industry and are therefore protected.

‘We woke him up’ – Sunnyside liquor shop owner ‘faints’ over expired license

City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led the launch of the Re A Spana campaign in the city to “reclaim and transform public spaces” in Sunnyside.

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya. Picture: Dr Nasiphi Moya/X

According to the mayor the Re A Spana campaign extends beyond a basic clean-up initiative, encouraging the community to volunteer their time and expertise to improve public spaces and neighbourhoods.

Friday’s activation in Sunnyside, an area deemed as largely neglected and crime-riddled, included a range of interventions, including litter picking, grass cutting, homelessness outreach, by-law enforcement operation, said the mayor.

Suspended head of Ekurhuleni metro police accused of using civilians

The suspended head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Mepartment (EMPD), Isaac Mapiyeye, has been accused of running a private police force of his own using unpaid volunteers who thought they would be given permanent posts.

Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/ Lucky Morajane

Despite being not attested or formally given official warrants of appointment, the members of what was called the community liaison unit (CLU) were allegedly issued with police vehicles and firearms, then deployed in VIP protection roles and to guard council property.

They made arrests, recovered stolen vehicles and property and were also detailed to fulfil a crime intelligence role by gathering information about service delivery protests in the metro.

Sundowns slaughter Chiefs to reach Carling Knockout semis

Mamelodi Sundowns turned on the style at FNB Stadium on Saturday, humiliating Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 to reach the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals.

Iqraam Rayners scored a brace for Mamelodi Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Another opportunity to break their trophy drought is gone for Chiefs.

On top of this, Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been handed a clear indication of just how large the gap is between the best in the country and his team. On this evidence, it looks near impossible to bridge.

Male lion captured after roaming Mbombela for days

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) on Saturday said that a male lion roaming around Mbombela has been darted and captured.

The lion was darted at Sekelbos Estate in Mbombela at 2am on Saturday morning. Picture: Facebook/Nelspruit Concerned Citizens

“The male lion was captured at Sekelbos Estate in the City of Mbombela at around 02:03am this morning,” said MTPA’s spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube.

The lion had been roaming the city since at least Wednesday, when it was spotted on security footage near The Rest Estate in the City of Mbombela early in the morning.

Two Eskom contract workers murdered in Mpumalanga

Police are investigating the murders of two Eskom contract workers in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Police said the motive for the murder of the Eskom contractors is unknown at the moment. Photo: iStock

The two contract workers, aged 37 and 40, were gunned down early in the morning shortly after dropping their vehicle off at a mechanic’s workshop.

“The two are said to have dropped off a vehicle at Thusiville in Ermelo and were using another car as they were returning. It was during this time when they were attacked,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Manie Libbok can be an 80% kicker, says former Springbok star

Despite the kicking woes of Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok, former Bok star Morne Steyn believes he can come right if he sorts out a few problems in his game.

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok after the Boks slipped to a one point defeat against Argentina in their Rugby Championship game in Santiago del Estero in September. Picture: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Libbok has been the topic of much debate, due to his poor form off the kicking tee for the Boks, despite his general play being very good.

That came to a head in September when Libbok, on as a substitute for Handre Pollard, missed an easy kick that would have given the Boks the lead late in the game against Argentina in Santiago del Estero, with them going on to lose by one point.

Nissan Navara has lost ground on Ford Ranger, Amarok and Hilux

I have always liked the Nissan Navara and I have also felt that the bakkie should have sold way better than it has.

In terms of looks, the Nissan Navara still holds its own. Picture: Mark Jones

And I was looking forward to spending some time with their top-of-the-range Pro-4X, which would also be my first drive in a Navara since 2021. Back then I got to test the just-updated Nissan Navara Pro-2X.

But what has happened since is that the double cab leisure bakkie market has moved on exponentially.

NPA head Batohi to review decision to withdraw charges against Kodwa

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi will review the decision to withdraw the charges against former minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi at the Union Buildings on 4 November 2018 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

This comes after Batohi’s office said it received a letter from the Hawks requesting that she review the decision by the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Andrew Chauke.

“In terms of Section 179 (5) (d) of the Constitution, the NDPP may review a decision to prosecute or not to prosecute, after consultation with the relevant DPP and after taking representations within a specified period from the accused person; the complainant; any other person or party whom the NDPP considers to be relevant,” NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said.

New start for Botswana, now comes the hard part

Botswana’s new government will have to hit the ground running after booting out a party in power for six decades on a tidal wave of supporters expecting change, analysts say.

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) presidential candidate Duma Boko reacts after receiving a ballot paper from an electoral official in Gaborone on 30 October 2024, during Botswana’s general election. Picture: Monirul BHUIYAN / AFP

“End of an error,” quipped a headline in the independent Mmegi newspaper in its coverage of the whirlwind change of power in which lawyer Duma Boko was sworn in on Friday, just two days after a landslide win in general elections.

But, Boko’s administration will have to confront a hard reality when it takes office, said Keith Jefferis, an independent economist and former Botswana government official.

