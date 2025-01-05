Top 10 stories of the day: Dirks gets new MK party job | Mashaba says politicians deserve to be paid well | Daily water throttling in Joburg
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, the MK party appointed former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks as the chief whip of its parliamentary caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.
Meanwhile, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says politicians who work hard should be “well rewarded” for it.
Then, Johannesburg Water announced temporary water restrictions, including throttling of supply across the city.
Weather tomorrow: 6 January 2025
The South African Weather Service warned that heavy rain will continue to fall in large parts of the country on Monday. Read the full weather forecast here.
Mervyn Dirks gets new MK party job
Former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has been appointed Chief Whip of the MK party’s parliamentary caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.
Dirks’ permanent appointment was confirmed on Sunday and is effective immediately.
Dirks replaces Kwazi Mbanjwa, who was suspended this week.
Mashaba says politicians deserve to be paid well, but only those that work hard and do not steal
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says politicians who work hard should be “well rewarded” for it.
Mashaba told The Citizen on Sunday that he is impressed with the work of the new mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, and that she deserves more money.
“Politicians never have rest. They work seven days a week and do not have much of a holiday unlike if they were employed in the private sector,” he said.
Over 90 Joburg areas could see daily water throttling
Johannesburg Water has announced temporary water restrictions, including throttling of supply, at reservoirs and towers across the city.
The restrictions were implemented from Saturday, as part of ongoing efforts to optimise water supply and ensure equitable distribution.
“This measure aims to maintain and enhance capacity and promote equitable water distribution among all customers,” Joburg Water said in a statement.
Zulu king’s polygamy drama: A new wedding on the cards as he divorces first wife
Renowned cultural expert Prof. Musa Xulu says Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini could get married again in February.
This comes after reports that the king is going through a messy divorce with his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela.
The reasons for the divorce are unclear, but some reports suggest that Ntokozo is dissatisfied with a polygamous marriage.
Great exodus on N3 as holidaymakers trek to Gauteng from Durban
As a great exodus of holidaymakers trek their way back to Gauteng from Durban and surrounds, the N3 Toll Concession has warned road users of increased travelling volumes.
Traffic is expected to peak on the N3 on Sunday as thousands return home with many starting work on Monday.
N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said busy traffic conditions have been experienced since last week with traffic volumes likely to increase even further on Sunday as holidaymakers continue their homebound journeys.
Five more stories of the day:
- ‘Extortionists are overwhelming the police’: SA’s continued slide into a mafia state
- Two police officers killed while responding to house robbery in Free State
- Will Senzo Meyiwa murder trial finally end in 2025?
- Song of the Year debate rages on as claims of who was number one keep emerging [VIDEO]
- WATCH: No serious injuries after fire breaks out at Tshwane brewery
Yesterday’s news recap:
