Top 10 stories of the day: Dirks gets new MK party job | Mashaba says politicians deserve to be paid well | Daily water throttling in Joburg

In today’s news, the MK party appointed former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks as the chief whip of its parliamentary caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

Meanwhile, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says politicians who work hard should be “well rewarded” for it.

Then, Johannesburg Water announced temporary water restrictions, including throttling of supply across the city.

Weather tomorrow: 6 January 2025

The South African Weather Service warned that heavy rain will continue to fall in large parts of the country on Monday. Read the full weather forecast here.

Mervyn Dirks gets new MK party job

Former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has been appointed Chief Whip of the MK party’s parliamentary caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

MK party member, Mervyn Dirks. Picture: The Witness

Dirks’ permanent appointment was confirmed on Sunday and is effective immediately.

Dirks replaces Kwazi Mbanjwa, who was suspended this week.

Mashaba says politicians deserve to be paid well, but only those that work hard and do not steal

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says politicians who work hard should be “well rewarded” for it.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

Mashaba told The Citizen on Sunday that he is impressed with the work of the new mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, and that she deserves more money.

“Politicians never have rest. They work seven days a week and do not have much of a holiday unlike if they were employed in the private sector,” he said.

Over 90 Joburg areas could see daily water throttling

Johannesburg Water has announced temporary water restrictions, including throttling of supply, at reservoirs and towers across the city.

Joburg Water has announced that water reduction will come into effect in certain areas of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

The restrictions were implemented from Saturday, as part of ongoing efforts to optimise water supply and ensure equitable distribution.

“This measure aims to maintain and enhance capacity and promote equitable water distribution among all customers,” Joburg Water said in a statement.

Zulu king’s polygamy drama: A new wedding on the cards as he divorces first wife

Renowned cultural expert Prof. Musa Xulu says Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini could get married again in February.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini during the national men’s day against gender-based violence in Durban on 22 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

This comes after reports that the king is going through a messy divorce with his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela.

The reasons for the divorce are unclear, but some reports suggest that Ntokozo is dissatisfied with a polygamous marriage.

Great exodus on N3 as holidaymakers trek to Gauteng from Durban

As a great exodus of holidaymakers trek their way back to Gauteng from Durban and surrounds, the N3 Toll Concession has warned road users of increased travelling volumes.

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Picture: The Witness

Traffic is expected to peak on the N3 on Sunday as thousands return home with many starting work on Monday.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said busy traffic conditions have been experienced since last week with traffic volumes likely to increase even further on Sunday as holidaymakers continue their homebound journeys.

