Top 10 stories of the day: MK party spokesperson denies special treatment from Moyane | JMPD officer shot | Hospital patient dragged across floor

Today’s news includes the MK party spokesperson denying allegations of corruption and nepotism related to a tender his company received from Sars.
Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Then, the Western Cape Department of Health has launched an investigation after security personnel were filmed dragging a patient across the floor at Karl Bremer Hospital.
MK party spokesperson denies special treatment from Tom Moyane
MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has denied allegations of corruption and nepotism related to a tender that his company, Lekgotla Outsourcing, received from the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
Ndhlela is related to former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.
He claims that his company received the tender fairly.
JMPD officer shot at family home in Diepkloof, Soweto
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed the death of one of its officers on Tuesday.
32-year-old Khensani Mabaso was on duty at the time of the incident. She was found at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto, dressed in full uniform with gunshot wounds.
“Her fully marked JMPD patrol vehicle was found parked outside her family home. Preliminary observations suggest a possible robbery attempt, as her cellphone was not found in her possession,” JMPD Superintendent Xolani Fihla said.
Hospital launches investigation after patient dragged across the floor
The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has launched an investigation into an incident at Karl Bremer Hospital where security personnel were filmed dragging a patient across the floor.
The video raised concern and condemnation of the hospital’s treatment and attitude towards patients.
Communications Officer for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness Megan Davids said the hospital will conduct an investigation and implement necessary measures.
New Year’s Eve alcohol sales to be restricted from 6pm in Joburg CBD
Johannesburg’s MMC for public safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, on Tuesday warned that liquor outlets, taverns and clubs in some areas of the city will be forced to stop trading by 6pm on New Year’s Eve.
The areas that the police will target are the Joburg CBD, Hillbrow and Yeoville.
He said the South African Police Service (Saps) has issued a directive to enforce this. The aim is to limit alcohol and reduce crime and accidents.
Santa under fire: Mom calls out ‘Ho Ho Ho-rrible bias’ at Christmas event
Was Santa spreading holiday cheer or unintentionally spreading some cold vibes at a Christmas party in the small town of Gonubie, outside East London, in the Eastern Cape?
A black mother of two, Busisiwe Jemsana-Mantashe, told The Citizen on Tuesday that she has written to the Human Rights Commission and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation about the alleged racist actions by Santa Claus.
Jemsana-Mantashe said she witnessed black children being treated like they were “unimportant” at the community Christmas event on 24 December.
