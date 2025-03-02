Top 10 stories today: U-turn on tree-cutting, spaza shop crackdowon, cricket and Kanye

In today's top stories, Jhb City Parks and Zoo is backpedaling on a decision to remove trees, while thousands of spaza shops face closure.

In today’s top stories, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo is backpedaling on its decision to remove trees outside a Melville home, while thousands of spaza shops in Gauteng face closure due to non-compliance.



In sports, the Proteas are gearing up for a Champions Trophy semifinal showdown against New Zealand.



Meanwhile, Kanye West’s latest antics are stirring fresh controversy, and our photo editors bring you the biggest moments from around the world in 48 hours of stunning images. Read it all here:

Weather tomorrow: 3 March 2025

The South African Weather Service (SAWA) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 3 March 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern areas. Still, they will be widespread over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where disruptive rain leading to flooding is possible. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

City Parks reverses decision to remove trees outside home near Melville

JCPZ and a family have been in a prolonged argument over the fate of these trees. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) has made another U-turn regarding a request to cut down two trees in a picturesque street near Melville.

A family has spent years fighting the entity to have an Acasia Monkey-Thorn and Yellow Fever Tree removed due the damage they are causing to the boundary wall, driveway and curb.

CONTINUE READING: City Parks reverses decision to remove trees outside home near Melville

Over 15 000 Gauteng spaza shops deemed non-compliant, 7 000 foreign nationals apply

Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile. Pircture: X / @LebogangMaile1

Many of Gauteng’s spaza shops and food outlets may be forced to close their doors.

Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile on Sunday gave an update on the province’s spaza shop registration drive which ended on 28 February.

CONTINUE READING: Over 15 000 Gauteng spaza shops deemed non-compliant, 7 000 foreign nationals apply

South Africa to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy semifinals

Proteas players celebrating a wicket during a Champions Trophy group stage match. Picture: Asif Hassan/AFP

South Africa’s opponents in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy tournament have been confirmed, with the Proteas set to face New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

While South Africa secured top spot in Group B after beating England by seven wickets on Saturday, it wasn’t clear who they would face in the semifinals, with India receiving preference.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy semifinals

Yeezy’s darkest secrets: Kanye West’s toxic empire and Bianca Censori’s ‘demonic’ reign [VIDEO]

Ye and Bianca: A marriage built on controversy. Divorce on the horizon? Picture: Getty Images / Fraser Harrison

Rapper Kanye West, who refers to himself as “Ye”, is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. This week, he was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a T-shirt with a swastika, a symbol of hate and antisemitism. The sighting sparked instant outrage, adding to the growing backlash against the controversial artist.

The shirt resembled the merchandise West recently sold on his Yeezy website. In a bizarre marketing stunt, he promoted it in a Super Bowl ad filmed from a dentist’s chair, urging viewers to visit his site.

CONTINUE READING: Yeezy: Kanye’s toxic empire and Bianca’s ‘demonic’ reign [VIDEO]

48 hours in pictures, 2 March 2025

Members of the Mocidade Alegre samba school parade during the start of Special Group parades at Anhembi sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Picture: EPA-EFE / Sebastiano Moreira

Through the lens: The Citizen’s Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

CONTINTUE READING: 48 hours in pictures, 2 March 2025

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Trump, Zelensky in heated confrontation | Gaza: Ceasefire draws to a close | Fuel prices could ease in March