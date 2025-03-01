Top 10 stories of the day: Trump, Zelensky in heated confrontation | Gaza: Ceasefire draws to a close | Fuel prices could ease in March

In today’s top stories, a tense meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent shockwaves through...

In today’s top stories, a tense meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent shockwaves through international diplomacy.



Meanwhile, a truce in Gaza draws to a close as Gazans enter Ramadan, and South African motorists may see a reprieve with potential fuel price cuts in March.



Additionally, while food basket prices have dropped slightly, staple foods remain expensive. In good news, the Proteas stormed into the Champions Trophy semifinals with a dominant victory over England.

Weather tomorrow: 2 March 2025

The SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to strong damaging winds, localised flooding of susceptible areas, roads, bridges, and dirt roads, and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, as well as localised damages to infrastructure, is expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northwest province and the eastern parts of the Free State. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Trump-Zelensky heated confrontation at White House shakes global diplomacy [VIDEO]

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: AP / Saul Loeb

On Friday, a highly anticipated meeting at the White House between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky resulted in a tense confrontation.

The exchange, which quickly escalated into a heated argument, has sent shockwaves through international diplomacy, raising concerns about the future of US support for Ukraine.

CONTINUE READING: Trump-Zelensky confrontation shakes global diplomacy

Gaza: Ceasefire draws to a close as Gazans enter month of Ramadan [VIDEO]

A man fixes Ramadan flags in Gaza City. Picture: AFP / Omar Al-Qattaa

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas truce is drawing to a close on Saturday, but negotiations on the next stage, which should secure a permanent ceasefire, have so far been inconclusive.

The ceasefire took effect on 19 January after more than 15 months of war sparked by Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel in 2023, the deadliest in the country’s history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sent a delegation to Cairo, and mediator Egypt said “intensive talks” on the second phase had begun with the presence of delegations from Israel and fellow mediators Qatar and the United States.

CONTINUE READING: Gaza: Ceasefire draws to a close as Gazans enter Ramadan

Motorists, keep your fingers crossed! Fuel prices could ease in March, with one exception…

South African motorists can expect a reprieve at the pumps next week, with petrol and diesel prices set for modest adjustments. Picture: iStock

Based on month-end fuel price figures, March will bring a halt to the relentless cycle of back-to-back increases in petrol and diesel prices which have been in play this year.

The combination of a softer US dollar and lower global oil prices have improved mid-month’s dismal fuel price outlook.



CONTINUE READING: Motorists, keep your fingers crossed! Fuel prices could ease in March, with one exception…

Household food basket: prices drop, but not for core staple foods

Picture: iStock

Although the household food basket cost marginally less in February, the prices of core staple foods remained high, making it difficult for low-income consumers to afford to feed their families and forcing them to skip nutritious foods.

According to key data from the Household Affordability Index’s household food basket for February, the household food basket cost R5 313.22, R120.48 less than in January, but R35.92 more than in February last year, when it cost R5 277.30.

CONTINUE READING: Household food basket: prices drop, but not for core staple foods

Proteas reach Champions Trophy semifinals with crushing victory over England

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen (left) celebrates his half-century with teammate Heinrich Klaasen. Picture: Chjris Hyde/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa coasted into the semifinals of the Champions Trophy tournament after securing a convincing seven-wicket victory over England in their last group match in Karachi on Saturday.

Chasing a total of 180 runs to win, South Africa reached their target with more than 20 overs to spare, racing to 181/3 in the 30th over of their innings.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas reach Champions Trophy semifinals with crushing victory over England | The Citizen

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day | The Citizen