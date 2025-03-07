Top 10 stories of the day: Londie London’s ex killed | Stage 3 load shedding | Musk’s Starlink claim dismissed

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes It has come to light in the media that Sphamandla Mabonga, the former boyfriend of reality TV star and singer Londie London, was reportedly killed in a deadly shootout that rocked an upmarket Johannesburg hangout on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 load shedding from 2pm on Friday.

Furthermore, South Africa’s head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, has dismissed claims that South African-born Elon Musk’s satellite internet constellation Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa because he is not black.

Weather tomorrow: 8 March 2025

It will be a cloudy weekend, with scattered showers and thundershowers forecast for most parts of the country. full weather forecast here.

Bullets and bodyguards: RHOD star Londie London’s ex killed in Sandton shootout

The shooting incident took place on 24 Central outside Solo restaurant in Sandton after 11pm.

Londo Londie dated businessman Sphamandla Mabonga, who was shot and killed at Solo restaurant in Sandton. Pictures: Instgram/ londielondon

The controversial business tycoon was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his gunshot wounds sustained during a fiery exchange of gunfire at the popular restaurant and bar.

Are there more floods in KZN than before?

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has seen an alarming increase in flood events over the past decade, with experts pointing to climate change as a key contributor.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) climatologist Andries Kruger confirmed to The Citizen on Friday that flood incidents have increased based on media reports and internal assessments.

KZN Floods. Picture: Supplied

“Since 1961, annual flood reports varied between one and twenty per year up to 2021. However, since 2022, flood reports have been significantly higher,” Kruger said.

Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding until Monday

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena confirmed to The Citizen that load shedding will continue until 5am on Monday due to the loss of 2 700MW of power over the past 14 hours.

Picture: iStock

The rolling blackouts come three weeks after the parastatal imposed stage 6 load shedding due to maintenance issues.

Is Afrikaans a dying language? Five findings from cultural dynamics

A recent study by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on South African culture over the last decade has revealed fascinating trends into how we live, worship, speak and marry.

South Africa remains a predominantly religious country, with Christianity continuing to dominate. The proportion of Christians rose from 75.9% in 1996 to 84.5% in 2022.

Picture: iStock

The percentage of people with no religious affiliation dropped significantly, from 11.7% to just 2.9%.

Musk remark on not bringing Starlink to SA because he’s not ‘black’ dismissed [VIDEO]

Musk shared a post on his X platform about not being able to operate in this country because of his skin colour in reaction to a conversation between South African billionaire Robert Hersov and social media show host Mario Nawfal on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Elon Musk. Picture: Presidency

Hersov is no stranger to controversy. Last year, during the BizNews conference, he described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a “disgrace, disappointment and embarrassment” to the country, and that he should resign immediately.

