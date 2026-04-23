Unsafe kettle that might spill the tea recalled

Handles of the kettles could loosen or break off entirely during use, which may lead to painful injuries.

That ZWILLING Enfinigy Water Kettle on your kitchen counter may be more unsafe than it’s worth for making that warm cup of coffee, as the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced its recall due to safety concerns.

The NCC informed consumers of the recall on Wednesday.

The affected products are the Enfinigy Water Kettle (1.5L) and the Enfinigy Pro Water Kettle (1.5L).

It said it was notified of the safety hazard by the supplier, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG.

Faulty kettle

The supplier told the NCC that the handle of the kettles could loosen or break off entirely during use.

“The break generally does not occur spontaneously, but, in most cases, is preceded by noticeable crack formation and/or loosening of the handle,” it said on Wednesday.

This becomes particularly hazardous when the handle loosens or breaks off while boiling water in the kettle, causing spills.

It may lead to scalding, painful injuries to users or those in close vicinity.

If your kettle has these batch numbers, stop using it

1005774;

1005775;

1008865;

1008867;

1020371 and;

1020372.

The NCC advises that, in addition to stopping their use, they be returned to a point of purchase for a refund.

Furthermore, if you bought them between 2021 and February 2026.

April recalls

In April alone, the NCC has announced six recalls ranging from food to cars.

Unsafe vehicles remain popular. Cars such as the Ford Ranger XLT, Toyota Hino, Puma, Wildtrak, the 2026 Land Rover Defender, and the 2019-2021 Jaguar I-Pace were all flagged.

Some defects are so severe that it’s reported that seatbelts don’t work in a crash, or fires erupt from faulty batteries, or engines suddenly lose power.

Even charging your phone with a power bank comes with its risks. The ESR Halolock wireless power banks were recalled due to overheating during use, “posing a risk of fire and burns to consumers.”

A hummus supplier, BM Food Manufacturers, is also facing scrutiny over a potential R1 million fine for the presence of listeria in its creamy containers.

This decisive move follows the discovery of the life-threatening pathogen in ready-to-eat hummus supplied to Shoprite Checkers.

In an interview with The Citizen, the question of the high recall rate in South Africa boils down to one thing.

“It’s the recognition of the fact that products that are manufactured…things can go wrong,” said Prudence Moilwa, head of Complaints and Investigations at the National Consumer Commission (NCC).