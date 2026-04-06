Bus from Zimbabwe intercepted after legally entering SA, driver in hot water over 32 illegal immigrants

The bus carried 32 undocumented foreign nationals in addition to 43 passengers properly processed at Beitbridge border.

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato has provided clarity on how a cross-border bus, initially cleared at the port of entry of Limpopo’s Beitbridge border post, later ended up transporting additional 32 illegal immigrants.

The vehicle, en route from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, was stopped in Bloemfontein on Friday, 3 April 2026, during an operation by the Free State Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport.

Authorities discovered that, in addition to 43 passengers who had been properly processed at Beitbridge, the bus was carrying 32 foreign nationals without valid documentation.

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It is alleged that the undocumented immigrants boarded the bus after it had already entered South Africa, with pickups reportedly taking place in Makhado and Johannesburg.

Parliament has since called for Rimbi Travel and Tours, a licensed cross-border transport company linked to the bus, be suspended while a full investigation is conducted.

BMA processing at Beitbridge border post

According to the BMA, the bus arrived at the north gate carrying 43 passengers in the early hours of 2 April, where all occupants disembarked with their luggage for standard checks.

Passengers underwent health screening and baggage inspections for prohibited items, while the bus was searched for any undocumented individuals.

A passenger list with names and passport details was provided by the driver.

All travellers presented valid documents, were cleared by immigration officials, and granted entry into South Africa.

The driver’s passport and cross-border permit were also verified, while the vehicle was processed in line with regulations.

No illegal immigrants onboard – Masiapato

Speaking to reporters on Monday, 6 April, Masiapato emphasised that engagements with cross-border operators over the past year had largely prevented such occurrences.

“We had conversations with all the cross-border operators, buses in particular.

“We engaged with the CEOs, we engaged with the owners, and we basically said to them, ‘no one must ferry people without documentation’.

“I think you will be aware that we have done that work very extensively during the past year until this point and since we had those conversations, we never necessarily had any of this incident, which just happened,” he said.

READ MORE: BMA arrests more undocumented foreign nationals entering SA illegally

Masiapato also stressed that the bus left the border fully compliant, with no indication of additional passengers at the time.

He explained that all buses are required to pass through a weighing station after departing the port of entry, where officials assess whether it overweight or is carrying more load than allowed.

“We do have records of that particular process including the footage. That bus complied. There were no additional people.”

Watch the vide below:

[Listen] Today, 06 April 2026, Commissioner Masiapato provides an update on the interception of undocumented foreign nations in the Free State.#immigration #BMA #secureborders #Operationhitivise https://t.co/A6fXZXiS6y pic.twitter.com/0XEEMZ7GS8 — The Border Management Authority SA (@TheBMA_SA) April 6, 2026

Probe underway

The BMA, Masiapato said, is unable to confirm where and how the undocumented passengers boarded the bus, however, a “full investigation” is underway.

“The driver will have to indicate where did he pick up those people and the driver, by the way, has to be charged for aiding and abetting according to section 59 of the Immigration Act.

“Ultimately, the bus will then have to be charged for ferrying illegal migrants inside the country so that is the status.”

Call for stronger law enforcement coordination

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mosa Chabane, called for closer cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including immigration officers, the South African Police Service (Saps) and metro police departments

“An integrated law enforcement approach is critical to ensure that undocumented individuals within our borders are identified and processed in line with the law.

“This requires ongoing collaboration and information-sharing between all relevant authorities,” Chabane said in statement.

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