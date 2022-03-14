Proteas star Kapp on five-wicket haul, key runs in win against England

Ross Roche

The Proteas women continued marching on with their third win of the ICC Women’s World Cup as they defeated current 50-over world champions England by three wickets at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on Monday.

It was their third tight win in a row and again a number of players stood up and were counted, with experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp putting in the match winning performance to be named player of the match.

Having restricted England to 235/9 in their 50-overs, with Kapp picking up her first ever five wicket haul with figures of 5/45, the Proteas then chased it down with just four balls to spare, as Kapp again contributed with the bat hitting a valuable 32 towards the end.

“Honestly I was a bit annoyed with myself. I know I should have probably finished that game. I put a lot of pressure on the two batters in the middle. But they are experienced players and I backed them to take us to the end,” said Kapp.

“I have played 120 games and it (the five wicket haul) finally came around, and it happened in a really big game for us as well. So I am just really happy I could contribute and step up today. I have played over 200 games for South Africa so I should be confident in my abilities.

“But being with this team, being able to represent my country in so many games I think I have just reached a point in my career where now I know what I am capable of. So I just have to back myself at the end of the day and if I do that I usually perform well.”

ALSO READ: Kapp, Wolvaardt star as Proteas women beat England at World Cup

Other star performers in the match saw Masabata Klaas pick up 2/23 in eight overs with the ball to assist Kapp, while with the bat opener Laura Wolvaardt again produced the goods, scoring 77 at the top of the order to get the team off to the perfect start.

It was Wolvaardt’s second half century of the competition and backed up scores of 41 and 71 made against Bangladesh and Pakistan and she will be keen to build on that and try to get that elusive century in the coming games.

“Honestly I don’t really care if she scores a hundred or not. She’s been performing brilliantly for us and I’ll take a 70 every single game from her any time,” said Kapp.

“I know she is disappointed with herself because she wanted to see us through. But I believe that a big score is just around the corner and she has just been so consistent and amazing in this line-up and yet again tonight under pressure she performed.”