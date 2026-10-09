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Australia win toss and choose to bat in first Test against Proteas

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

9 October 2026

09:20 am

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The match will be the 103rd encounter played between the Proteas and the Baggy Greens in the longest format since the nations first met in 1902.

Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and Australia captain Pat Cummins during a photo shoot ahead of the first Test in Durban. Picture: Cricket South Africa

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Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first on day one of the opening Test of a three-match series against South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday (9.30am start).

Renewing one of the longest running rivalries in the global game, the two teams are meeting in a Test series for the first time since 2022, and it will be the first Test series between the sides to be played in South Africa since 2018.

While the Proteas won their last encounter in the World Test Championship final last year, top-ranked Australia have won the last two series between the nations in the longest format.

South Africa and Australia have met in 102 five-day matches since 1902, with the Proteas winning 27 games and the Baggy Greens winning 54, with 21 matches ending in draws.

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje

Australia: Travis Head, Nicolas Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

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